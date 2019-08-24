THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes begin their first season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Fri., Aug. 24 against long-time rival Florida at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Start time for the "Week Zero" matchup, dubbed Camping World Kickoff, is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

• Miami is opening its season with a true neutral-site matchup for the second straight season and the third season since 1999, when the Hurricanes topped Ohio State at The Meadowlands. Last year, Miami dropped the 2018 AdvoCare Classic to LSU, 33-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

• The game - Miami's earliest opener in program history - will be broadcast on ESPN with Chris Fowler (play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 17th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will also carry the game on WMYM 990 AM.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Gators 29-26, and have won seven of the last eight head-to-head matchups dating to 1986.

• Miami beat the Gators, 21-16, in the last meeting between the two teams - a regular-season game in 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Sept. 7, 2013).

• The last neutral-site matchup between the two teams was the 2004 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - a 27-10 victory for the Hurricanes. Miami has won the last three games in neutral sites: the 2004 Peach Bowl, the 2000 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans (37-20) and a 1984 Week 2 game in Tampa (32-20).

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a 7-6 record and a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in program history on Jan. 2.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season opener against Florida. Williams beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp. Williams played in just one game last season.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff, hiring Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and bringing in four other new assistant coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the previous four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Florida is under the direction of second-year head coach Dan Mullen, who led the Gators to a 10-3 record in his first year at the helm in 2018.

• Miami head coach Manny Diaz spent two seasons in two different stints coaching under Mullen when he was head coach at Mississippi State. Diaz was Mullen's defensive coordinator in 2010 and in 2015. Florida's tight ends coach, Larry Scott, was Miami's interim head coach to finish 2015.

• The Gators offense is led by QB Feleipe Franks, who threw for 24 TDs a year ago. DB CJ Henderson was among UF's top defensive players in 2018.

MIAMI KICKS OFF FOOTBALL SEASON #94

• Miami kicks off its highly anticipated first season under head coach Manny Diaz in a "Week Zero" matchup against Florida on Aug. 24. The game represents Miami's earliest season opener in program history.

• The Hurricanes are opening up the season in a neutral site matchup for the second straight year; last season, the Hurricanes played LSU at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

• In the modern era of Miami Football (since 1979), the Hurricanes have compiled a 30-10 all-time record in season openers.

• Miami has not opened the season with a matchup against the Gators since 1987 - a 31-4 win that kicked off a 12-0 mark and the program's second national championship.

WILLIAMS WINS QUARTERBACK BATTLE

• Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams was named Miami's starting quarterback by Diaz on Mon., Aug. 12. Williams beat out teammates N'Kosi Perry and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell for the staring job.

• Williams, a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, saw action in one game last season, finishing with 17 passing yards and a 1-yard rushing touchdown against Savannah State (Sept. 8).

• Williams, who ranked among the top-10 dual-threat passers in the Class of 2018 by every scouting service, was ranked the No. 106 overall prospect by ESPN.

• The Lawrenceville, Ga., native picked Miami over offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others.

DEFENSE RETURNS PLAYMAKERS IN 2019

• The Hurricanes defense, which enjoyed a renaissance of dominance under the direction of Diaz during his time as coordinator, ranked No. 4 in FBS in total defense in 2018, allowing just 278.9 yards per game.

• The Hurricanes were one of only three teams in FBS to surrender a yards-per-play average of 4.3 or fewer - considered among the most important metrics when evaluating defense in modern day college football.

• The Hurricanes were the only team in college football to average more than 10 tackles for loss in 2018, averaging an FBS-best 10.5 tackles for loss per contest.

• Among UM's top returners are DE Jonathan Garvin (17.0 tackles for loss) and LB Shaq Quarterman (249 career tackles).

MIAMI OPENS "DIAZ ERA" WITH WEEK ZERO MATCHUP AGAINST #8 UF

• Miami opens its first season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Saturday, Aug. 24 with a rivalry matchup against Florda at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

• The Hurricanes have played a neutral-site season opener in back-to-back years; last season, Miami opened against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Sept. 2, 2018). Prior to 2018, Miami had not played a neutral-site opener since a 23-12 win over Ohio State at the Meadowlands in August 1999.

• Miami has won seven of the last eight head-to-head matchups dating to 1986, including a victory in the last meeting between the two - a 21-16 final on September 7, 2013 at then-Sun Life Stadium.

• The Hurricanes carry a 29-26 all-time lead in the series against Florida, but have not opened their season against the Gators since 1987 - a 31-4 victory that jumpstarted a 12-0 season and the second national championship in program history. Miami has won three straight neutral-site games vs. UF.

• Miami was receiving votes in both the preseason Coaches' Poll and the first Associated Press poll.

WILLIAMS WINS QUARTERBACK BATTLE, WILL START AGAINST GATORS

• QB Jarren Williams was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on Monday, Aug. 12 after winning a quarterback battle that started in spring ball and lasted into camp.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the role. He will make the first start of his career on Aug. 24 against Florida, becoming the first freshman to start a season opener since Brad Kaaya started against Louisville as a true freshman in 2014. Perry was 4-2 in six starts at QB last year.

• Williams saw action in one game as a substitute during his true freshman year; he finished 1-for-3 with one 17-yard pass and a one-yard rushing touchdown against Savannah State on Sept. 8, 2018.

• A consensus four-star prospect out of Central Gwinnett High School, Williams was ranked as the No. 6 dual threat quarterback by ESPN.com. He was a 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection.

• Williams chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, among other schools.

• On the defensive side of the ball, Miami returns its top-five tacklers by total tackles entering the year.

DIAZ RETOOLS COACHING STAFF, HIRES DAN ENOS TO RUN OFFENSE

• In one of his first moves as head coach, Manny Diaz overhauled the Hurricanes' entire offensive staff. Diaz hired Dan Enos away from Alabama to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

• Diaz added two former colleagues of Enos during his time as head coach of Central Michigan (2010- 14): offensive line coach Butch Barry, most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, most recently with Air Force. Both worked for Enos at CMU.

• Stephen Field, who worked at Oregon last year, was hired to coach tight ends and Eric Hickson, who worked at Kansas State, was brought in to coach running backs. Both are south Florida natives.

• One of Diaz's most important additions was director of strength & conditioning David Feeley, who was hired from Temple. Feeley has been credited by players and staff for UM's successful offseason.

HURRICANES FOOTBALL 94th SEASON OPENS WITH TRIP TO O-TOWN

• The Hurricanes will be kicking off their 94th season of football in 2019 when they road trip to Camping World Stadium in Orlando - their first trip there since the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.

• Miami's first season of football came in 1926 and its 100th year of football is currently set for 2025.

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), Miami has compiled a 30-10 record in season openers - UM's streak of three straight wins in openers came to an end in 2018 against LSU.

• In part to prepare for the Camping World Kickoff game, Miami held its spring game at the same stadium in April 2019. UM followed the same game day routine and even stayed at the same hotel.

• The lone player from the city of Orlando is redshirt freshman offensive tackle John Campbell, Jr.

DIAZ SQUARING OFF AGAINST A FAMILIAR FOE IN FIRST GAME AT HELM

• Miami head coach Manny Diaz will be competing against his former colleague Dan Mullen, now head coach of the Gators, on Aug. 24. Diaz worked for Mullen for two seasons at Mississippi State.

• In his two years as defensive coordinator under Mullen (2010, 2015), Diaz and the Bulldogs finished 9-4 both seasons. The Bulldogs finished 17th nationally in tackles for loss in 2010 and ninth in 2015.

• Diaz accepted the defensive coordinator job under head coach Mark Richt at Miami in January 2016.

THREE-HEADED LINEBACKER MONSTER SET FOR SENIOR CAMPAIGNS

• Miami's three-headed monster - senior linebacker trio Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman - has started nearly every game together since arriving to UM as early enrollees in 2016.

• McCloud has started 31 of 39 games in his career. He has totaled 129 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

• One of Miami's most instinctive players, Pinckney started all 12 of the games he played in last season and finished with 74 total tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

• Quarterman, who has started all 39 games for the Hurricanes in three seasons at The U, ranked second on UM with 82 total tackles. An All-ACC first-team selection in 2018, he has 249 career tackles.

• All three linebackers elected to return for their senior seasons after Manny Diaz, their coordinator for all three seasons, was named head coach. The trio cited the importance of their collective legacy at Miami and a disappointing 2018 as key reasons for the return. Both Pinckey and Quarterman are on track to earn their undergraduate degrees; McCloud has begun work towards a master's degree.

MASTERING "THE PORTAL" IN THE OFFSEASON WILL PAY DIVIDENDS

• Miami head coach Manny Diaz was able to successfully address areas of concern for the Hurricanes through the NCAA transfer portal this past offseason, adding several key players entering 2019.

• The Hurricanes added WR K.J. Osborn, who impressed in spring practices and during summer workouts. Osborn, who totaled over 1,400 yards in his career at Buffalo, represented Miami at ACC Kickoff - the conference's annual media day in Charlotte, N.C. He had 12 career TDs with the Bulls.

• Like Osborn, QB Tate Martell joined the Hurricanes in January and is listed as a co-backup at QB.

• Another key addition for Miami was DL Trevon Hill, who totaled 94 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in two-plus seasons of playing time at Virginia Tech. Hill will play a major role on the d-line.

• Joining Hill on the line will be tackle Chigozie Nnoruka, who spent three seasons at UCLA before electing UM for his final season. In his junior season (2017), he had 49 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

• Former Southern Cal safety Bubba Bolden was added to the roster in the middle of fall camp, while former five-star recruit Jaelan Phillips - who played two years at UCLA - will sit out the 2019 season.

BLAKE BAKER, A FAMILIAR FACE, WILL LEAD HURRICANES DEFENSE

• Miami head coach Manny Diaz hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, to run the Hurricanes' unit in January 2019.

• Baker worked under Diaz at Louisiana Tech, serving as safeties coach when Diaz was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator. He was also a two-year grad assistant under Diaz during his career at Texas.

• Baker's unit ranked No. 4 nationally in team sacks and No. 12 nationally in tackles for loss last season.

THOMAS BRINGS EXPLOSIVENESS, DEEP THREAT ABILITY INTO YEAR 3

• WR Jeff Thomas was among Miami's top offensive performers in his first two seasons at The U, racking up 2,132 all-purpose yards in just 24 games - an average of 88.83 yards per contest.

• Though he did not qualify due to having just nine returns last year, Thomas' average of 24.6 yards per punt return would have ranked No. 1 in all of FBS. He totaled 221 yards and had one touchdown.

• Thomas had the longest reception of any Hurricane last year - a 67-yard touchdown vs. Savannah State - and was involved in four plays of 50 yards or more, the most of any Hurricane in 2018.

• As a true freshman in 2017, Thomas had the two longest receptions of any Hurricane (78-yard TD, 70- yard catch). He has six career plays of 50-or-more yards (four catch, one punt return, one kick return).

• Despite missing two games in 2018, Thomas led Miami in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).

• Thomas has three career 100-yard receiving games; his yardage high is 132 vs. LSU on Sept. 2, 2018.

• A four-star recruit out of high school, Thomas has led the Hurricanes in 'long plays' (20 yards or more) in both of his two seasons at The U. He had 22 such plays as a true freshman in 2017 and 22 last year.

KEEPING IT IN THE "U FAMILY"

• As is often the case at the University of Miami, a number of Canes have family ties to 'The U'

• Four Hurricanes had fathers who suited up in orange and green: TE Michael Irvin II (father is Michael) II, DL Scott Patchan (Matt), DL Pat Bethel (Randy), and DB Al Blades, Jr. (Al, Sr.)

DALLAS TO TOTE THE ROCK AS MIAMI'S STARTING RUNNING BACK

• After playing behind 2019 Seattle Seahawks' draft selection Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas was listed as UM's starting running back after an impressive offseason and fall camp.

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas ended the year second in rushing yards (617) and tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs.

• In 26 career games, Dallas has found the end zone 10 times (nine rushing TDs) despite never starting.

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

"NEO" GARVIN READY TO BUILD ON BREAKOUT SOPHOMORE SEASON

• Miami led all of FBS in tackles for loss last season, and one of the most important factors in the equation was defensive end Jonathan Garvin, who wreaked havoc in his first season as a starter.

• Garvin ranked fourth in the ACC and second on the Hurricanes with 17 tackles for loss last season.

• Garvin goes by the nickname "Neo" - his middle name and the name of his grandfather - and is one of only five returning Power-5 players to have totaled at least 17 tackles for loss in the 2018 season.

• The Lake Worth, Fla., native has totaled 20.0 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries in two seasons.

• Garvin was named to the watch list for three major awards: the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Garvin had 60 total tackles last year.

TRUE FRESHMAN LEFT TACKLE PAVED THE WAY ALL OFFSEASON LONG

• An unheralded recruit coming out of high school, Sumter, S.C., native Zion Nelson earned first-team reps at left tackle during spring ball and has remained with Miami's top unit the entire offseason.

• Nelson, ranked a two-star recruit by most major scouting services, arrived at Miami as an early enrollee in January weighing roughly 240 pounds and has bulked up to roughly 290 in a short time.

• Nelson will become the third Hurricane in as many years to see major action on the offensive line; Navaughn Donaldson made 10 starts as a true freshman in 2017 and DJ Scaife made seven in 2018.

WILFORK NAMED HONORARY CAPTAIN, ALUMNI WILL BE FULL-FORCE

• University of Miami Sports Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork will serve as Miami's honorary captain for Saturday's game against the Florida Gators, the school announced.

• Wilfork is one of several high-profile Hurricanes alumni expected to be in attendance in Orlando. Among others: Michael Irvin, Ed Reed, Bernie Kosar, Devin Hester, Jonathan Vilma, Reggie Wayne, Willis McGahee, Clinton Portis, Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis and Edgerrin James.

NEW FACES ABOUND IN TALENTED BUT YOUNG SECONDARY GROUP

• 75% of Miami's starting secondary of the past two seasons was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, leaving three open jobs entering 2019, including both starting safety roles and one cornerback spot.

• Preseason Thorpe Award watch list pick Trajan Bandy is the only returning starter in the group.

• Last season, the Hurricanes surrendered the fewest passing yards per game of any team in FBS, allowing just 135.6 yards per game. The next-best total in that category was Michigan (147.8).

• Bandy wore the turnover chain more than any other player last season, tying for the team lead with three INTs. In a breakout year, Bandy started all 13 games and was a third-team All-ACC pick.

• Spring practice and fall camp saw the emergence of a pair of safeties in junior Amari Carter and sophomore Gurvan Hall, Jr. The two players are roommates and are expected to start vs. Florida.

• Head coach Manny Diaz listed sophomores Al Blades, Jr., and DJ Ivey as co-starters at the cornerback position opposite Bandy. Both players saw significant action on special teams in 2018.

• Two players expected to play roles are freshman corners Te'Cory Couch and Christian Williams.