THE GAME

• After their most successful season in a decade, the No. 8/8 Miami Hurricanes open their highly anticipated 2018 campaign with a neutral-site matchup against No. 25/24 LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sun., Sept. 2. Kickoff for the AdvoCare Classic is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Miami is opening its season with a true neutral-site matchup for the first time since 1999, when the Hurricanes played Ohio State at The Meadowlands. Miami topped the Buckeyes, 23-12, on August 29 in front of 73,037 fans - the Hurricanes finished that season with a 9-4 record.

• UM's last neutral-site season opener (any) came in 2003 vs. Louisiana Tech, a game that was played in Shreveport, La. - a 48-9 win on August 28.

• The game will be broadcast on ABC with Sean McDonough (play by play), Todd Blackledge (color) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 16th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty on the flagship station. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will broadcast on 990AM ESPN Deportes.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes trail the all-time series with the Tigers 3-9, but the two teams have met just twice in the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), with the series split 1-1. In the last meeting between the two teams - the 2005 Peach Bowl - the Tigers won, 40-3, on Dec. 30, 2005.

• Miami beat the Tigers, 44-3, in its last trip to Baton Rouge in 1988. Prior to that game, Miami and LSU had not matched up since the 1969 season.

• The 2005 matchup in Atlanta represents the only other neutral-site showdown between two of college football's most traditional programs.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 14 starters and 44 letterwinners from a 2017 group that won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the ACC Championship Game for the first time in history. The Hurricanes ended the year in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2003.

• Miami’s seven wins in ACC play (7-1) in 2017 were the most in program history, as the Hurricanes captured the ACC’s Coastal Division title for the first time. Mark Richt was named ACC Coach of the Year in a year where UM finished with a perfect 7-0 home record during the regular season.

• QB Malik Rosier returns for his redshirt senior year after setting the single-season “touchdowns responsible for” record at UM with 31 – besting Vinny Testaverde’s record (30), set in his 1986 Heisman Trophy year. He added 468 rushing yards to help set the single-season total offense record at Miami (3,588) in his first year as a starter. Miami also returns its leading rusher, junior RB Travis Homer, who rushed for 966 yards in 2017.

• Miami’s top five tacklers (total tackles) on the defensive side of the ball are returning in 2018, including safety Jaquan Johnson (96), linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (83), linebacker Michael Pinckney (68), safety Sheldrick Redwine (59) and defensive end Joe Jackson (59).

THE OPPONENT

• LSU is under the direction of third-year coach Ed Orgeron, who has led the Tigers to a 15-6 record in his first two season at the helm of the Tigers.

• The Tigers return a number of key contributors from a 2017 team that finished 9-4 and 6-2 in SEC play. Among the Tigers' top returners in 2018 are preseason All-SEC selections OL Garrett Brumfield, DB Grant Delpit, DL Rashard Lawrence, LB Devin White and DB Greedy Williams.

EVERYTHING IS BIGGER IN TEXAS

• Miami has enjoyed success in the state of Texas, compiling a 8-3 record in games played in the The Lone Star State in the modern era of Miami football (since 1979).

• The Hurricanes are 7-1 in regular season games played in the state of Texas in the modern era, and have not lost a regular season game in the state since 1981 - a 14-7 loss to the host Texas Longhorns.

• Miami has won six straight regular season games played in the state, including its most recent 41-23 win over Texas A&M in College Station on Sept. 20, 2008.

• Miami's next scheduled game in the state of Texas is set for Sept. 17, 2002 against Texas A&M in College Station.

BREAK OUT THE CHAINS FOR MIAMI'S D

• Miami's defense continued to shine under Manny Diaz in its second year under his direction in 2017, and a number of key contributors are returning from a defense whose famed turnover chain became one of college football's major storylines in 2017.

• In 2018, the Hurricanes return players who recorded 24 of Miami's 31 turnovers (77.4%), including 14 of the team's 17 interceptions.

• 16 different players wore the turnover chain in 2017, and of that group, 11 return to the Hurricanes in 2018 (68.75%).

• No player wore the turnover chain more than preseason All-American safety Jaquan Johnson, who wore it six times in 2017 (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries).

HURRICANES LOOKING TO GAIN STRENGTH IN YEAR 3 UNDER RICHT

• Miami enjoyed an impressive 2017 season under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Richt, who guided the Hurricanes to 10 wins and a College Football Playoff ranking as high as No. 2.

• The Hurricanes, who captured the ACC's Coastal Division for the first time in its history for a spot in the ACC Championship, earned an invite to the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time in 13 years.

• Richt was named 2017 ACC Coach of the Year and was also named Walter Camp Coach of the Year.

• Miami had three players selected to the Preseason All-ACC Football Team: DB Michael Jackson, DB Jaquan Johnson and LB Shaquille Quarterman. In addition to his recognition by the conference, Johnson was selected to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team at safety.

• The Hurricanes return 3,120 of their 3,153 passing yards from 2017 (98.9%) and 1,697 of 2,090 rushing yards (81.2%), which accounts for a combined 91.8% of total offense returning heading into 2018.

• On the defensive side of the ball, Miami returns its top-five tacklers by total tackles entering the year.

DEFENSE, TURNOVER CHAIN HAS DAZZLED UNDER DIAZ' DIRECTION

• Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has directed the UM defense into one of the nation's top groups in his two seasons at The U, and his 2017 unit ranked among the nation's elite in several categories.

• Miami's defense ranked ninth nationally in opponent yards per play (4.5), one of the most important modern metrics when measuring a college football defense. In 2016, UM ranked No. 16 in OYPP (4.7).

• The Hurricanes led the nation in team sacks (3.38) and ranked third in team tackles for loss (8.8).

• One of college football's biggest storylines in 2017 was the emergence of Miami's "turnover chain," and after the Canes posted the ACC's best turnover margin in 2017, the chain will be back in 2018.

• Miami's 31 turnovers gained were the third-most in the nation and most in the ACC, while its +1.00 average turnover margin (+13 for the season) was tied for the fifth-best mark in the nation.

RICHT FACING A FAMILIAR FOE, COACH IN LSU TIGERS, ORGERON

• Miami head coach Mark Richt faced LSU eight times during his 15-year tenure at Georgia and totaled a 4-4 record, including a 44-41 win in his last contest vs. the Tigers on Sept. 28, 2013 in Athens, Ga.

• Richt has also matched up with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2005-2007. Richt's Bulldogs topped the Rebels in both of the only two prior head-to-head matchups of head coaches, with UGA winning, 14-9, in Oxford in 2006 and 45-17 in Athens in 2007.

• Orgeron was defensive line coach at Miami from 1988-1992, winning two national titles (1989, 1991). He coached eight All-Americans at UM, including Cortez Kennedy, Russell Maryland & Warren Sapp.

ROSIER RETURNS AFTER SETTING SINGLE-SEASON MIAMI TD RECORD

• In his first season as Miami's starting quarterback in 2017, Malik Rosier set UM's single-season "touchdowns responsible for" record with 31 - besting Vinny Testaverde's previous record of 30 set during Testaverde's 1986 Heisman Trophy campaign. He threw for 26 TDs and rushed for five scores.

• The Mobile, Ala., native, slated for his 15th career start on Sept. 2, threw for 3,120 yards, which were tenth-most in a single season in Miami history, compiling 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

• Rosier added 468 rushing yards to help set the single-season total offense record at Miami (3,588) in his first year as starter. In addition to his five rushing scores, Rosier's 26 touchdown passes were tied with Testaverde (1986) and Brad Kaaya (2014) for fourth-most in single season in Miami history.

• Rosier was named to the watch list for the 2018 Manning Award, honoring the nation's top QB.

• In 14 career starts at Miami, Rosier has compiled an 11-3 record; he made one start in the 2015 season.

A HEALTHY RICHARDS COULD BE A DIFFERENCE-MAKER FOR UM IN 2018

• After a prolific 2016 freshman season where he broke UM's freshman receiving record set by Michael Irvin, WR Ahmmon Richards estimates he was healthy for just one game in an injury-plagued 2017.

• Richards, named a candidate for the Bilentikoff Award and Maxwell Award, still was Miami's thirdleading receiver with 24 catches, 439 yards and three touchdowns despite missing five games.

• Richards has totaled 73 receptions, 1,373 yards and six touchdowns in 21 career games at Miami

JOHNSON RETURNS FOR SENIOR YEAR AFTER CONSULTING ED REED

• After discussing his future with legendary Miami safety Ed Reed, Jaquan Johnson turned down the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft, choosing to return for his senior season with the Hurricanes.

• The Hurricanes are undoubtedly happy with his decision, as Johnson - a Preseason All-America first team selection by the Associated Press, a Preseason All-ACC selection and a watch list member for three major defensive awards - led Miami with 96 tackles and tied for the team lead with four picks.

• As a junior, Johnson was of four defensive semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

• Johnson was named ACC Defensive of the Back three weeks in a row in 2017 (Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20), becoming the first Hurricane player to ever be honored by the ACC in three consecutive weeks.

• The last ACC player to earn honors in three straight weeks was Deshaun Watson of Clemson in 2014.

• Johnson has totaled 160 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions in 39 career games at Miami - he has not missed a game since arriving to Coral Gables in January 2015.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER AT LINEBACKER SET FOR JUNIOR CAMPAIGNS

• Miami's three-headed monster - junior linebacker trio Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman - has started nearly every game together since arriving to UM as early enrollees in 2016.

• McCloud has started 22 of 26 games and has transitioned to the "striker" position for 2018. McCloud finished with 48 total tackles (29 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks as a sophomore in 2017.

• One of Miami's most instinctive players, Pinckney started 11 of 13 games last season and ended up with 68 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as the team's starting weakside linebacker.

• Quarterman, who has started all 26 games for the Hurricanes in two seasons at The U, ranked second on the team with 83 tackles a sophomore in 2017. He added 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year.

TRUE FRESHMEN WILL MAKE AN EARLY IMPACT FOR MIAMI IN 2018

• Miami's recruiting class, nicknamed #Storm18, was ranked the consensus No. 1 class in Florida and a consensus top-eight class overall for the first time since 2012. It was ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals.

• UM's recruiting class included 14 players ranked in the ESPN300, 12 in 247Sports' national rankings, 12 ranked in the Rivals 250, and 10 players who were either U.S. Army or Under Armour All-Americans.

• Miami's class was ranked No. 8 nationally by both 247Sports and ESPN and ranked the second-best class in the ACC by both organizations. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all had UM's class No. 1 in Florida.

• 10 members of the signing class enrolled early and took part in spring practice: QB Jarren Williams, RB Lorenzo Lingard, WR Brian Hightower, WR Dee Wiggins, DL Greg Rousseau, OL John Campbell, Jr., OL DJ Scaife, Jr., DB Gurvan Hall, Jr., DB DJ Ivey and DB Gilbert Frierson.

RICHT OFF TO SIZZLING START IN COACHING CAREER AT ALMA MATER

• Head coach Mark Richt's 19-7 start to his head coaching career at Miami is tied with Jimmy Johnson for the third-best mark through 26 games in the modern era of Hurricanes football (since 1979). Head Coaching Record at Miami Through First 26 Games:

• Larry Coker (2001-2003) - 25-1 (.961)

• Dennis Erickson (1989-1991) - 23-3 (.884)

• Mark Richt (2016-17) - 19-7 (.731)

• Jimmy Johnson (1984-1986) - 19-7 (.731)

• Butch Davis (1995-1997) - 18-8 (.692)

• Howard Schnellenberger (1979-1981) - 16-10 (.615)

• Al Golden (2011-2012) - 15-11 (.576)

• Randy Shannon (2007-2009) - 13-13 (.500)

HOMER IMPRESSES IN FIRST SEASON AS STARTING RUNNING BACK

• After a season-ending injury to Mark Walton, RB Travis Homer stepped up and saw action in all 13 games last year. He took over starting duties four games into the year and shined in his primary role.

• Homer rushed for 966 yards on 163 attempts (5.9 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns.

• The West Palm Beach native, who was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in 2017, compiled 1,203 all-purpose yards and three 100-yard rushing games - including 170 in his first start vs. Georgia Tech.

• The Palm Beach native became the eighth Miami tailback to have recorded a 100-yard game in his first career start since 2000, and the fourth to do it in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

• Homer's performance was just the 22nd game of 170 yards or more by a Miami back since 1980.

• Homer had the third 100-yard rushing game of his career vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 11) with 146 yards.

• The only offensive player to wear the turnover chain last year, Homer recovered a muffed fumble against Virginia on special teams. He played in 12 of 13 games as a true freshman in 2016.

THOMAS SHOWCASES SPEED, BIG PLAY ABILITY IN FRESHMAN YEAR

• WR Jeff Thomas was a key contributor in his first season at Miami and was responsible for two of the three longest offensive plays of the season and four of the top-11 longest plays of the year.

• Thomas had the two longest receptions of the season - a 78-yard touchdown against North Carolina and a 70-yard reception against Georgia Tech. He also had a 48-yard reception vs. Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl and a 48-yard touchdown reception against Syracuse.

• Thomas, who totaled 374 receiving yards on 17 receptions, averaged a team-high 22.0-yards per catch and 28.8 receiving yards per game. He played in all 13 games and made four starts.

KEEPING IT IN THE "U FAMILY"

• As is often the case at the University of Miami, a number of Canes have family ties to 'The U'

• Five Canes had fathers who suited up in orange and green: TE Michael Irvin II (father is Michael) II, DL Scott Patchan (Matt), DL Pat Bethel (Randy), P Zach Feagles (Jeff) & DB Al Blades, Jr. (Al, Sr.)

• WR Evidence Njoku is the brother of David, who was taken by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft.