THE GAME

• Coming off a 33-17 defeat to No. 25/24 LSU in the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2, No. 22/21 Miami Hurricanes open their 2018 home schedule with a matchup vs. Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

• The Hurricanes open their 11th season at Hard Rock Stadium this fall; Miami holds a perfect 10-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 423-69 for an average margin of victory of 35.4 points. UM won last year's home opener, 41-13, vs. Bethune-Cookman.

• The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Drew Fellios (play by play) and Forrest Conoly (color) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 17th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty on the flagship station. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) are on 990AM ESPN Deportes. WVUM 90.5 FM will also carry the game.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes have only played Savannah State once in history, emerging with a 77-7 win over the Tigers on Sept. 21, 2013 at Sun Life Stadium.

• Miami's 77 points scored against Savannah State were the most in a single game in program history; the Hurricanes piled up 637 yards in the win.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 14 starters and 44 letterwinners from a 2017 group that won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the ACC Championship Game for the first time in history. The Hurricanes ended the year in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2003.

• The Hurricanes are coming off a 33-17 loss to #25/#24 LSU in the Advocare Classic hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2.

• Miami outgained the Tigers, 342-296, but struggled with penalties and committed two turnovers. QB Malik Rosier threw for 259 yards and one TD and WR Jeff Thomas came up with a career-high 132 yards. DL Gerald Willis III had a career-high eight tackles, including four for loss (4.0).

• Miami’s seven wins in ACC play (7-1) in 2017 were the most in program history, as the Hurricanes captured the ACC’s Coastal Division title for the first time. Mark Richt was named ACC Coach of the Year in a year where UM finished with a perfect 7-0 home record during the regular season.

• Rosier returns for his redshirt senior year after setting the single-season “touchdowns responsible for” record at UM with 31 – besting Vinny Testaverde’s record (30), set in his 1986 Heisman Trophy year. He added 468 rushing yards to help set the single-season total offense record at Miami (3,588) in his first year as a starter. Miami also returns its leading rusher, junior RB Travis Homer, who rushed for 966 yards in 2017.

• Miami’s top five tacklers (total tackles) on the defensive side of the ball are returning in 2018, including safety Jaquan Johnson (96), linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (83), linebacker Michael Pinckney (68), safety Sheldrick Redwine (59) and defensive end Joe Jackson (59).

THE OPPONENT

• Savannah State is under the direction of third-year coach Erik Raeburn, who is 6-16 in his first two-plus seasons at the helm of the Tigers.

• In their season opener on Friday, Aug. 30 in Birmingham, Ala., the Tigers fell to host UAB, 52-0. The Tigers piled up 155 rushing yards against the Blazers' defense, led by Rashad Saxton's 46 yards. SSU's Isaiah Bennett finished with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery

MIAMI OPENS ITS HOME SLATE WITH SSU

• The No. 22/21 Hurricanes kick off their 2018 home schedule against Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 6 p.m.

• Miami has not lost a home opener since 2006, and have won its last 11 home openers - including a 41-13 victory in 2017.

• The Hurricanes finished 7-1 at home during the 2017 season, including a perfect 7-0 mark during the regular season. Miami's lone loss in its home stadium came during the Capital One Orange Bowl.

• Miami has a 11-3 record at Hard Rock Stadium in Mark Richt's tenure, and has not lost a regular season game at Hard Rock since Oct. 15, 2016 - having won nine straight regular season games there.

THOMAS IMPRESSES IN LOSS TO LSU

• WR Jeff Thomas had one of the best performances of his career in Miami's 33-17 defeat to LSU in the opener on Sept. 2.

• Thomas hauled in a career-high five catches and set a career mark with 132 receiving yards - including a long reception of 50 yards.

• Thomas, who recorded his second career 100-yard receiving game in the loss, made the third catch of at least 50 receiving yards of his Miami career.

• The East St. Louis, Ill., native, who was on the receiving end of the two longest pass plays for Miami in 2017, started against LSU and made several acrobatic catches. He led the Hurricanes with 182 all-purpose yards vs. LSU.

WILLIS PUTS ON A SHOW VS. HOMETOWN

• Miami defensive lineman and New Orleans native Gerald Willis III impressed in the Hurricanes' 33-17 defeat to his hometown LSU Tigers.

• Making the first start of his college career, Willis totaled a career-best eight tackles and added four (4.0) tackles for loss vs. LSU. Willis, who missed all of 2017 while taking a leave of absence from the team, also added Miami's first sack of the year.

• Willis transferred to Miami in 2015 but missed two full seasons due to NCAA transfer rules and his leave of absence.

• Sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin also performed well on the defensive line, recording a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss including his first sack of the season.

• No. 22/21 Miami will be opening its 2018 home schedule with a matchup against Savannah State on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for the matchup is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

• The Hurricanes have won nine straight regular season games at home, and have not lost a regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium since falling, 20-13, on Oct. 15, 2016 to North Carolina.

• The Hurricanes checked in at No. 8 in the preseason coaches' poll and were ranked No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press poll - its first time in the top 10 of both preseason polls since 2005.

• Miami was projected to repeat as ACC Coastal Division in 2018 in the preseason ACC media poll, capturing 122 of 148 first-place votes for the division. Miami won its first Coastal Division title in 2017.

• Miami has played Savannah State only once in history, setting the record for points in a game with 77 in a 77-7 win over the Tigers on Sept. 21, 2013. The Hurricanes totaled 637 yards of offense in the win.

HOME, SWEET HOME OPENERS

• The Miami Hurricanes open their 11th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8 vs. Savannah State; Miami holds a 10-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 423-69 for an average margin of victory of 35.4 points in those 10 games.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 11 straight home openers since - each one since 2007.

• Since the start of the 2001 season, Miami has opened the season 10 times at home and seven times on the road; the Hurricanes are 9-1 in those home games. Miami opened 2018 in a neutral-site game.

• Since joining the ACC prior to the 2004 season, Miami has played a conference opponent in only three of its 15 home openers: Florida State twice (2004, 2006) and Georgia Tech once (2009).

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 17 times and is 15-2 in those games. Miami is 29-10 in regular season openers dating to 1979.

MIAMI BATTLES BACK, FALLS TO #25/#24 LSU IN ADVOCARE CLASSIC

• Trailing #25/#24 LSU by a sizable margin at halftime, the Hurricanes could not complete a comeback in their 33-17 loss to the Tigers in the AdvoCare Classic hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

• Miami outgained the Tigers, 342-296, but committed 11 penalties and two turnovers in the defeat.

• QB Malik Rosier finished with 259 passing yards, one rushing touchdown and another passing score. Rosier, making his 15th career start for Miami, threw two interceptions; one was returned for a TD.

• WR Jeff Thomas had one of the best performances of his career against the Tigers, starting and finishing with a career-best five catches for a career-high 132 yards with a long catch of 50 yards.

• DL Gerald Willis III delivered the best performance of his career against his hometown team, finishing with a career-high eight tackles, including four (4.0) tackles for loss and one (1.0) sack.

• DB Jaquan Johnson led UM with 11 total tackles while DL Jon Garvin added 3.0 tackles for loss.

WILLIS DELIVERS DOMINANT PERFORMANCE IN RETURN TO THE FIELD

• DL Gerald Willis III, playing in his first game since Nov. 26, 2016, delivered an overpowering performance in the trenches against a talented LSU offensive line in the AdvoCare Classic on Sept. 2.

• Willis III posted a career-high eight tackles in his first career collegiate start (four solo), and recorded an eye-popping 4.0 tackles for loss – the first such performance by a Hurricane since 2008.

• Playing against his hometown team, Willis III – a New Orleans native - had one sack, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in a dominant effort against the Tigers.

• The last Cane to have 4.0 tackles for loss in a game was Marcus Robinson vs. Virginia Tech in 2008.

• Willis' performance was the eighth game of at least 3.0 TFLs since Manny Diaz' arrival in 2016.

• Willis III and DL Jonathan Garvin, who posted 3.0 TFLs of his own in the loss, became the first Hurricane tandem to each record at least 3.0 TFLs in a game since DL Demetrius Jackson (3.0) and DL Courtel Jenkins (3.0) did it in the 2016 season opener against Florida A&M on Sept. 3, 2016.

THOMAS ENJOYS CAREER GAME IN SEASON OPENER AT AT&T STADIUM

• Sophomore WR Jeff Thomas showed off his skillset in a dominant all-around performance vs. LSU.

• Thomas started and made a number of acrobatic catches, hauling in a career-high five passes for a career-high 132 yards vs. the Tigers. His previous highs were three receptions and 101 yards receiving.

• The East St. Louis, Ill., native added a 50-yard reception at AT&T Stadium - the third catch of at least 50 yards in his career. Thomas was on the receiving end of the two longest pass plays for UM in 2017.

• Thomas' 132 yards were the most in a game by a Miami Hurricane wide receiver since WR Ahmmon Richards totaled 144 yards against Pittsburgh on Nov. 5, 2016.

10 TRUE FRESHMEN, 13 HURRICANES MAKE THEIR DEBUTS VS. LSU

• 10 true freshmen suited up for the first time in the season opener vs. LSU, while three others - redshirt freshman WR Evidence Njoku, DL Tito Odenigbo and OL Venzell Boulware - also debuted.

• 10 true freshmen made their debuts against LSU in the AdvoCare Classic: RB Lorenzo Lingard, WR Brian Hightower, DB Al Blades, Jr., DB DJ Ivey, WR Dee Wiggins, TE Brevin Jordan, DL Gregory Rousseau, K Bubba Baxa, OL DJ Scaife, Jr. and TE Will Mallory.

• Hightower recorded a receiving touchdown, while Baxa kicked a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter.

HIGHTOWER WOWS IN FIRST COLLEGIATE GAME, SCORES TOUCHDOWN

• Among Miami's most impressive freshman performers Sunday was WR Brian Hightower, who hauled in a 32-yard touchdown reception on a connection with QB Malik Rosier in the fourth quarter.

• Hightower, who saw signification action in the game vs. LSU, became the first Hurricane wide receiver to record a touchdown for his first collegiate catch since Tyre Brady vs. Nebraska in 2015.

• The last Hurricane, regardless of position, to have his first catch end up in a touchdown was FB Marquez Williams in 2016, who scored Miami's first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard reception.

• Hightower was a consensus four-star recruit ranked the No. 141 overall player in his class by ESPN.

HURRICANES LOOKING TO GAIN STRENGTH IN YEAR 3 UNDER RICHT

• Miami enjoyed an impressive 2017 season under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Richt, who guided the Hurricanes to 10 wins and a College Football Playoff ranking as high as No. 2.

• The Hurricanes, who captured the ACC's Coastal Division for the first time in its history for a spot in the ACC Championship, earned an invite to the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time in 13 years.

• Richt was named 2017 ACC Coach of the Year and was also named Walter Camp Coach of the Year.

• Miami had three players selected to the Preseason All-ACC Football Team: DB Michael Jackson, DB Jaquan Johnson and LB Shaquille Quarterman. In addition to his recognition by the conference, Johnson was selected to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team at safety.

• The Hurricanes return 3,120 of their 3,153 passing yards from 2017 (98.9%) and 1,697 of 2,090 rushing yards (81.2%), which accounts for a combined 91.8% of total offense returning heading into 2018.

• On the defensive side of the ball, Miami returns its top-five tacklers by total tackles entering the year.

DEFENSE, TURNOVER CHAIN HAS DAZZLED UNDER DIAZ' DIRECTION

• Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has directed the UM defense into one of the nation's top groups in his two seasons at The U, and his 2017 unit ranked among the nation's elite in several categories.

• Miami got off to a good start in 2018, holding LSU to 296 total yards and just 140 passing yards. The Tigers averaged just 4.6 yards per play in the season opener and were just 3 of 16 on third downs.

• Miami's defense ranked ninth nationally in opponent yards per play (4.5), one of the most important modern metrics when measuring a college football defense. In 2016, UM ranked No. 16 in OYPP (4.7).

• The Hurricanes led the nation in team sacks (3.38) and ranked third in team tackles for loss (8.8).

• One of college football's biggest storylines in 2017 was the emergence of Miami's "turnover chain," and after the Canes posted the ACC's best turnover margin in 2017, the chain will be back in 2018.

• Miami's 31 turnovers gained were the third-most in the nation and most in the ACC, while its +1.00 average turnover margin (+13 for the season) was tied for the fifth-best mark in the nation