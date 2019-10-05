THE GAME

• Coming off an open date last weekend, the Miami Hurricanes continue a five-game homestand on Sat., Oct. 5 against ACC Coastal foe Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for Miami's ACC home opener - UM's third game of the long homestand - is set for 3:30 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Mark Jones (play by play), Dusty Dvoracek (color) and Olivia Dekker (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on WMYM 990 AM, and Miami student radio, WVUM 90.5 FM, will also call it live.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech is the 37th matchup in the history of the series; UM leads the series 22-14, including a 13-6 lead in games in Miami. • The longtime foes have met every year since 1992, and Miami has won back-to-back games in the series and four of the last five meetings overall.

• The Hurricanes are seeking their third straight win over Virginia Tech; UM has not won three straight over VT since a stretch from 2000-2002.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• The Hurricanes won their most recent game vs. Central Michigan on Sept. 21, 17-12, in a nonconference matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his fourth career start on Sept. 21 against the Chippewas. Williams is completing 72.6 percent of his passes (85-for-117) with 1,027 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through four starts.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 43 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS.

• The Hurricanes have won 19 straight nonconference home games, a streak that dates back to Oct. 1, 2011; its last such loss came on Sept. 24, 2011.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Virginia Tech is under the direction of head coach Justin Fuente, who is in his fourth season at the helm in Blacksburg and eighth as a head coach.

• Last time out, the Hokies dropped a Friday night matchup with Duke, 45-10. QB Ryan Willis threw for 112 yards with one TD and one INT in the loss.

• On defense, the Hokies are led by LB Rayshard Ashby, who has 35 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks though four games this season.

UM HOSTS HOKIES IN ACC HOME OPENER

• Miami plays its third game as part of a season-long five-game homestand on Oct. 5 vs. Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for Miami's ACC home opener is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

• Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes finished 5-1 at home in 2018 and are 18-3 in 21 regular season home games since Diaz joined the staff as defensive coordinator in January 2016, including a 2-0 mark in 2019.

• The homestand is the longest singleseason stretch for the Hurricanes since playing five straight regular season games at home in 1987 (Nov. 6 - Dec. 5).

• Since joining the ACC prior to 2004, UM is 11-4 in ACC home openers and has lost one ACC home opener since 2011 (2016)

WILLIAMS FLASHING AS STARTING QB

• Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been impressive through the first four starts of his UM career. The quarterback is completing 72.6 percent of passes (85-for117) with seven TDs and zero interceptions.

• Williams is one of only 12 qualifying quarterbacks in all of FBS and the only one in the ACC yet to throw an INT this season.

• The Georgia native is one of just 16 quarterbacks in FBS to have thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season and one of just three - joining Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert - to have done so without throwing an INT.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle and was named starting QB on Mon., Aug. 12

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the last two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was on full display in Miami's opener vs. Florida. • The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the two touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Since the inception of the turnover chain prior to the 2017 season, Miami leads all of Power 5 with 64 takeaways in the 30 games since - an average of 2.13 per game.

TURNOVER CHAIN PART 3(05); CHAIN'S IMPACT MEASURABLE ON 'D'

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• Since the unveiling of the turnover chain in 2017, no Power-5 school has more turnovers than Miami; the Hurricanes have compiled 64 turnovers in 30 games since, an average of 2.13 turnovers / game. rounding out the top-five are Washington St., (60), Boston College (59), Iowa (59) & Wisconsin (58).

• In addition to Patchan, LB Shaq Quarterman (fumble recovery), S Amari Carter (interception) and striker Romeo Finley (interception) each wore the turover chain in Miami's opener vs. the Gators.

• Last time out vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery).

HURRICANE DEFENSE RANKING AMONG NATION'S BEST...ONCE AGAIN

• The Hurricanes are enjoying another strong season on defense; UM ranks No. 17 in FBS and No. 2 in the ACC in scoring defense (16.0 points per game), No. 12 in FBS in team tackles for loss (8.3 / game), No. 13 in FBS in total defense (269.5 yards / game) and No. 16 in FBS in first downs allowed on defense (64).

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 59.8 yards this season - the sixth-lowest mark in FBS and lowest mark in the entire ACC.

• Miami's third-down defense is ranked similarly highly; the Hurricanes are allowing teams to convert only 24.5 percent of third-down chances, the fourth-best mark in FBS and the top mark in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes have not allowed any of its four opponents - including top-25 ranked Florida and North Carolina - to rush for 100 yards in any game this season. The Gators rushed for just 50 yards in the season opener on Aug. 24, while the Tar Heels rushed for a season-high 97 yards allowed on Sept. 7.

DALLAS OFF TO STRONG START IN FIRST YEAR AS MIAMI'S STARTING RB

• After playing behind current Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas was listed as the Hurricanes' starting running back after an impressive offseason and fall camp.

• Through Miami's first four games, Dallas ranks fifth in the ACC with an average of 85.8 yards per game and ranks 13th in all of FBS among backs with 50-plus carries with an 6.7 yards-per-rush average.

• In his first career start vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Dallas had a game-high 131 all-purpose yards, including a game-high 94 rushing yards. He had a career-high four catches and scored on a 50-yard TD run.

• Dallas delivered the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of his career at North Carolina (Sept. 7), totaling 107 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for a career-high three touchdowns last time out vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), the first such performance for a UM player since QB Malik Rosier did it at Toledo in 2018. Dallas rushed for a season-high 108 yards out against the Wildcats in a 63-0 victory.

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas ended the year second in rushing yards (617) and tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs.

• In 30 career games, Dallas has found the end zone 14 times - all rush TDs - despite starting four games.

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 thanks to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first part of 2019.

• Rousseau leads UM with 4.5 tackles for loss and is one of 18 players in the ACC with 3.0 sacks.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state title game.

• Last time out vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout had one of the top performances of his career, recording a strip-sack and recovering his own forced fumble to earn his first turnover chain.

MIAMI PROTECTS THE BALL, RANKS AMONG TOPS IN TURNOVER MARGIN

• While Miami has earned national acclaim for its penchant for takeaways, its offense is impressing in 2019 with its ability to maintain possession of the football. The Hurricanes offense have totaled two lost fumbles and zero interceptions, good for a tie for the sixth-best turnover margin in FBS (+1.50 / game).

• Miami's two turnovers lost are the fewest in the ACC; Wake Forest and BC are second-best (four each).

• The Hurricanes ability to maintain possession of the ball have helped the team rank 14th in FBS and second in the ACC in time of possession (33:36) - a category where Miami struggled in 2018 (86th).

OSBORN WAS KEY ADDITION - TOUCHDOWN IN THREE STRAIGHT GAMES

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all four games at wide receiver this season and is tied for the team lead in receptions (16) and leads the team in touchdown receptions (3). He has totaled 181 receiving yards.

• Making his second start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions at UNC (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception. He also scored TDs vs. Bethune (Sept. 14) and CMU (Sept. 21)

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the Florida game.

• In his first game at The U, Osborn started and caught four passes for 41 yards, including an 18-yarder.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

JORDAN STARTING HOT IN YEAR 2, SETTING STANDARD AT TIGHT END U

• For the second straight year, TE Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top contributors on offense.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• He has been even better in 2019, and is on pace for 48 catches and 699 yards by regular season's end.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a team-high five-catches for a career-best 88 yards and one TD, on a 25-yard pass from QB Jarren Williams.

• The 6-foot-3 sophomore enjoyed another great game at North Carolina on Sept. 7, hauling in six passes for 73 yards. Through four games, Jordan is first on UM with 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game).

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and was preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com and No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

• Jordan and fellow sophomore Will Mallory are playing major roles in their first years under offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Jordan missed most of spring to an injury, allowing Mallory to earn major reps.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS UNVEILED IN OPENER, JORDAN FIRST TO WEAR

• After QB Jarren Williams hit TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass in the second quarter, the newest reward was showcased: the Touchdown Rings. Made mostly of orange and green sapphires, the Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams and contain close to 500 stones between the pair. The rings were designed by Miami's own "A.J. the Jeweler" - the same man responsible for all three Turnover Chains.

• RB DeeJay Dallas also wore them in the opener, while WR K.J. Osborn and TE Will Mallory wore them after receiving TDs at North Carolina. RB Cam'Ron Harris rocked the rings after his rushing TD vs. UNC.

• TE Larry Hodges wore the touchdown rings twice last time out, while RB Jimmy Murphy did so once.

YOUNG O-LINE HAD TWO TRUE FRESHMEN THREE OF FIRST FOUR GAMES

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and got even younger for the next two games.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who started at right guard vs. both North Carolina (Sept. 7), Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14) and Central Michigan (Sept. 21). Miami also has true sophomore DJ Scaife, Jr., and redshirt sophomore Corey Gaynor on its starting line. The only OL with at least 10 starts is junior Navaughn Donaldson.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

HOME SWEET HOME OPENERS - MIAMI WINS BIG VERSUS WILDCATS

• The Miami Hurricanes opened their 12th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14 with a 63-0 win vs. Bethune-Cookman; UM holds a 12-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 563-69 for an average margin of victory of 41.2 points in those games.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 13 straight home openers since - each one since 2007.

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 17 times and is 15-2 in those games. Miami is 29-11 in regular season openers dating to 1979.

MURPHY LIVING THE HURRICANE DREAM, SCORES FIRST TD VS. BETHUNE

• Redshirt senior RB Jimmy Murphy was rewarded for his hard work last time out, scoring a touchdown and celebrating with an enthusiastic front flip on the first score of his University of Miami career.

• Murphy, a fan favorite, has been among Miami's top special teams performers for the last two years and was voted a team captain in 2018. He plans to attend medical school once his Miami career is finished.

QUARTERMAN AN IRON MAN AT THE U, HEADS TALENTED DEFENSE

• Miami's three-headed monster - senior trio Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney & Shaq Quarterman - started nearly every game together since arriving to University of Miami as early enrollees in 2016.

• McCloud, who may redshirt, according to coaches, after moving back to inside linebacker prior to this season, has started 31 of 42 games in his career. He has totaled 133 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

• One of Miami's most instinctive players, Pinckney started all 12 of the games he played in last season and finished with 74 total tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

• Quarterman, who has started all 43 games for the Hurricanes in three-plus seasons at The U, ranked second on UM with 82 total tackles. An All-ACC first-team pick in 2018, he has over 250 career tackles. Quarterman's 43-game start streak is the second-longest in FBS, trailing Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech.

• All three linebackers elected to return for their senior seasons after Manny Diaz, their coordinator for all three seasons, was named head coach. The trio cited the importance of their collective legacy at Miami and a disappointing 2018 as key reasons for the return. Both Pinckey and Quarterman are on track to earn their undergraduate degrees; McCloud has begun work towards a master's degree.

HODGES FOLLOWS MALLORY'S LEAD, FIRST CATCH OF SEASON IS A TD

• For the second straight season, TE Will Mallory made the most of his first grab of the year, scoring a touchdown on the play. Mallory's 11-yard TD put the Hurricanes ahead late at North Carolina (Sept. 7).

• Mallory recorded his first career TD on his very first catch, a 2-yarder vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8, 2018.)

• Freshman TE Larry Hodges doubled Mallory's feat, scoring touchdowns on both of the very first two grabs of his career vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14). Hodges made his debut at UNC on Sept. 7.

FIVE MORE HURRICANES DEBUT IN GAME VERSUS BETHUNE-COOKMAN

• Nine Hurricanes made their debuts in Miami's season opener vs. the Gators, including two players who started: LT Zion Nelson and WR K.J. Osborn. Nelson was one of just four freshmen to debut vs. Florida.

• Joining Nelson as true freshmen were DL Jahfari Harvey, DB Te'Cory Couch & DB Christian Williams.

• Osborn was among five players who transferred to Miami this offseason and made their debuts; the other who debuted were P Louis Hedley, DL Trevon Hill, QB Tate Martell and DL Chigozie Nnoruka.

• Three Hurricanes debuted at UNC (Sept. 7): STRK Ryan Ragone, OL Jakai Clark and TE Larry Hodges.

• The five freshmen to debut vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14) last time out were LB Sam Brooks, Jr., DL Jason Blissett, Jr., DL Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL Jalar Holley and S Keontra Smith.

HURRICANE FOOTBALL'S 94th SEASON OPENED WITH TRIP TO O-TOWN

• The Hurricanes kicked off their 94th season of football in 2019, road tripping to Orlando - their first trip there since the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. It was the earliest season opener in Miami history.

• Miami's first season of football came in 1926 and its 100th year of football is currently set for 2025.

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), Miami has compiled a 30-11 record in season openers - UM's streak of three straight wins in openers came to an end in 2018 against LSU.

FIVE MORE PROCANES SELECTED, #NFLU TRADITION ROLLS ON

• Five Hurricanes were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft: Sheldrick Redwine (fourth round, Cleveland), Michael Jackson, Sr., (fifth round, Dallas), Joe Jackson (fifth round, Dallas), Jaquan Johnson (sixth round, Buffalo) and Travis Homer (sixth round, Seattle). Multiple others signed free agent deals.

• For 45 consecutive years, the Hurricanes have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft.

• Miami leads all programs in the ACC in draft picks since 2000; 115 Hurricanes have been selected.

• Just this year, TE Jimmy Graham caught the first TD pass of the league's 150th season and RB Frank Gore eclipsed 15,000 career yards - just the fourth running back in NFL history to top the mark.

KEEPING IT IN THE "U FAMILY"

• As is often the case at the University of Miami, a number of Canes have family ties to 'The U'

• Four Hurricanes had fathers who suited up in orange and green: TE Michael Irvin II (father is Michael) II, DL Scott Patchan (Matt), DL Pat Bethel (Randy), and DB Al Blades, Jr. (Al, Sr.)

TURNOVER CHAIN HAS BECOME ICONIC IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• When DB Trajan Bandy pounced on a loose ball of Miami's home opener vs. Savannah State in 2018, the crowd turned to observe a familiar sight from 2017: the now-famous "Turnover Chain."

• But instead of that 2017 chain, which was modeled in the shape of the iconic "U" logo, Bandy was presented a brand new turnover chain to wear featuring a charm in the model of Sebastian the Ibis.

• Turnover Chain 2.0 was comprised of more than 4,000 stones (compared to 900 in 2017), weighed roughly three kilograms (compared to two in 2017) and had an 8.5-inch charm (compared to 5.5).

• The Hurricanes defense totaled only 19 turnovers gained in 13 games in 2016 - the season before the turnover chain's inception. Since, UM has compiled 60 in just 27 games, averaging 2.22 per game.

• No Hurricane wore the 2018 chain more often than Bandy, who wore it five times in a breakout year.

• adidas and other apparel providers launched a special line of turnover chain-branded t-shirts, and the first two chains remain in a display case in the Schwartz Center lobby on the athletics campus.

• Rapper 'Solo D' performed his song 'Turnover Chain' in front of the Hurricanes at the team's annual awards banquet, and the chain was the focal point of Miami's ACC Network-branded commercial.

BLAKE BAKER, FAMILIAR FACE FOR D STAFF, LEADS HURRICANE DEFENSE

• Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced the hiring of longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, to run the Miami unit in January 2019.

• Baker worked under Diaz at Louisiana Tech, serving as safeties coach when Diaz was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator. He was also a two-year grad assistant under Diaz during his career at Texas.

• Baker's unit ranked No. 4 nationally in team sacks and No. 12 nationally in tackles for loss last season.

• Baker also previously worked with defensive coaches Ephraim Banda and Jonathan Patke at Texas.

THOMAS BRINGS EXPLOSIVENESS, DEEP THREAT ABILITY INTO YEAR 3

• WR Jeff Thomas was among Miami's top offensive performers in his first two seasons at The U, racking up 2,132 all-purpose yards in just 24 games - an average of 88.83 yards per contest.

• Though he did not qualify due to having just nine returns last year, Thomas' average of 24.6 yards per punt return would have ranked No. 1 in all of FBS. He totaled 221 yards and had one touchdown.

• Thomas had the longest reception of any Hurricane last year - a 67-yard touchdown vs. Savannah State - and was involved in four plays of 50 yards or more, the most of any Hurricane in 2018.

• As a true freshman in 2017, Thomas had the two longest receptions of any Hurricane (78-yard TD, 70- yard catch). He has six career plays of 50-or-more yards (four catch, one punt return, one kick return).

• Thomas has three career 100-yard receiving games; his yardage high is 132 vs. LSU on Sept. 2, 2018.

• A four-star recruit out of high school, Thomas has led the Hurricanes in 'long plays' (20 yards or more) in both of his two seasons at The U. He had 22 such plays as a true freshman in 2017 and 22 last year.

JON "NEO" GARVIN BUILDING ON BREAKOUT SOPHOMORE SEASON

• Miami led all of FBS in tackles for loss last season, and one of the most important factors in the equation was defensive end Jonathan Garvin, who wreaked havoc in his first season as a starter.

• Garvin ranked fourth in the ACC and second on the Hurricanes with 17 tackles for loss last season.

• Garvin goes by the nickname "Neo" - his middle name and the name of his grandfather - and is one of only five returning Power-5 players to have totaled at least 17 tackles for loss in the 2018 season.

• The Lake Worth, Fla., native was ranked a four-star defensive end by both ESPN and 247Sports.

NEW FACES ABOUND IN TALENTED BUT YOUNG SECONDARY GROUP

• 75% of Miami's starting secondary of the past two seasons was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, leaving three open jobs entering 2019, including both starting safety roles and one cornerback spot.

• Preseason Thorpe Award watch list pick Trajan Bandy is the only returning starter in the group. Joining Bandy in the starting lineup for Miami's season opener vs. Florida were safeties Amari Carter and Gurvan Hall, Jr., and cornerback Al Blades, Jr. Both Hall and Blades were making their first starts.

• Hall had a career-high eight tackles in the opener while Carter had the first interception of his career.

• Last season, the Hurricanes surrendered the fewest passing yards per game of any team in FBS (135.6).

• Head coach Manny Diaz listed sophomores Al Blades, Jr., and DJ Ivey as co-starters at the cornerback position opposite Bandy. Ivey missed the opener due to a violation of team rules while Blades started.

• Two players who saw action in the opener were freshman DBs Te'Cory Couch and Christian Williams.