Game Prediction: Miami vs. California

Miami was challenged last week against Virginia Tech but still came away with a 38-34 victory. The win was a wake-up call for many about how tough conference play will be. Miami continues ACC play against Cal on Saturday night and should have a renewed focus on the details to win every game from here on out. Miami goes into Berkeley as ten-point favorites.

Miami will focus on improving on protecting the football and tackling. On the first drive of last week's game, Miami quarterback Cam Ward lost a fumble for the first time this season and also threw two interceptions. I expect Ward to put a high emphasis on protecting the football. Cal leads the nation in interceptions with ten.

Cal ranks third in turnover margin and 23rd in total defense, but the Bears rank 80th in ESPN's strength of schedule. The Hurricanes are 23rd in turnover margin, 2nd in total offense, and 95th in strength of schedule. Pretty even.

Miami has the advantage on defense compared to Cal's offense. The Bears rank 83rd on offense, while the Hurricanes rank 15th on defense. Bears' quarterback Fernando Mendoza, is a pocket passer with some running ability. That said, Miami should be able to corral the Miami native, which should be the difference in the game.

Tackling needs to improve from last week for Miami to walk out of Cal Memorial Stadium with a victory. According to Pro Football Focus, the Canes' tackle grading has fallen to 88th because of over 20 missed tackles against Virginia Tech. Getting the Bears on the ground has been a focus for the Canes in practice this week.

I expect a close, low-scoring game, with the Miami defense making big plays to seal the win in the second half.

Official Prediction: Miami wins 27-13