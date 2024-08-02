BRADENTON, Fla. – August is here and it means heavy preseason events across the country, especially in the fertile state of Florida. Its most notable national prep program, IMG Academy, held its annual media day and open practice on Friday and Rivals was on hand. National recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. shares 10 takeaways from the event. MORE GARCIA: Toughest rankings questions in Florida | Who will have a higher-ranked recruiting class, Alabama or Auburn?

1. Michigan continues to splash at IMG

The Wolverines are the only program sporting a pair of verbal commitments on the national roster and each looks to be in great shape in offensive lineman Kayden Strayhorn and running back Donovan Johnson. Johnson, now at 215 pounds, is back from a knee injury and looks to be the lead back for the Ascenders. Michigan is on the mind of many others on campus, too, such as No. 1 outside linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng fresh off of placing the Wolverines in his top five. Even the class of 2026 is involved here, as four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden just picked up the Wolverine offer and called the tender a dream come true.

2. Clamouring for Carroll

Alabama commitment Michael Carroll has had a busy few weeks, not only impressing at Rivals Five-Star, but transferring to IMG Academy to kick off his senior season. Despite reporting solidity to Kalen DeBoer and company, both Georgia and Penn State have not slowed down recruiting efforts for the towering lineman. Each has invited him in for games, but he is unsure if he will take any in besides Alabama vs. Georgia in Tuscaloosa.

3. Hawkins in control

For a prospect who has been on campus for just two weeks, the SMU commitment looks quite settled in not only on campus at IMG but on the field ahead of the season. We saw the Lone Star State native work through two-minute situations with relative ease, the same approach he now has in recruiting following the flip from TCU a few weeks back. Hawkins looks relieved, yet dialed in to his new digs and those around him have applauded his progress on the field and in the locker room.

4. Captain Nix

Speaking of the locker room, there is little doubt who the captain of the defense and overall team is – it's Gavin Nix. The Miami commitment, who said it came down to the Hurricanes, FSU and Oregon, is one of the more physically impressive prospects on the loaded roster as well (225 pounds). He not only commands the locker room, but he stands as the signal-caller on select special teams units. Nix, who is a multi-year captain at IMG, says he is relieved his recruitment is over.

5. Wade wows in person

Rivals has seen class of 2028 recruit Jayden Wade on several occasions and he continues to turn heads with his youth. He will sit behind Hawkins this season before theoretically taking the reins. Wade is up to 185 pounds and looks filled out on his 6-foot-4 frame. He has also added a slew of scholarship offers over the spring and summer months, admitting his dream program has shifted in the meantime from Oregon to Ohio State. There is a long way to go in his development and recruitment alike, but the buzz around the freshman remains palpable.

6. Class of 2027s Galore

IMG has a plethora of top-looking class of 2027 recruits on both sides of the ball. Tight end Judah Lancaster may have the most offers of the bunch, with near two-dozen already in hand. The 6-foot-4 standout, who made the move from Arizona, says Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M are a trio of programs in good shape early on. The Ducks could be in line to host him for a game day visit for the first time, while return trips to Athens and College Station are also likely. Alabama is also a possibility. Lancaster is the nephew of former NFL offensive lineman Hugh Thornton.

7. Kelly comments on the big flip

Dominick Kelly has been busy of late, too. Not only is he among the newer recruits at IMG, looking the part as a long and savvy cornerback prospect, but he is also fresh off of a commitment flip. USC had him on board in March after a trip out to Big Ten country but an SEC stop in Athens combined with the relationship built with Donte Williams led to a commitment to Georgia. Kelly says he is comfortable with his decision thanks to the competitiveness and track record of UGA at the position.

8. Fort's high floor

Zech Fort has been a captain at IMG since his freshman campaign on campus and he has the chance to become the first four-time captain in school history should his path continue in Bradenton. Armed with dozens of offers to his name, from coast to coast, there is no recruiting rush as he assimilates with the revamped IMG secondary. Fort will help call plays despite being a junior on the field, working anywhere from safety to nickel as an upperclassman. This fall, he'll look to get to Notre Dame and Georgia, among others.

9. Notre Dame keeping tabs on Vines-Bright

While the Arizona native has been committed to Washington for several months, the Irish continue to court the versatile wide receiver. Raiden Vines-Bright took a trip to South Bend in the summer, confirming that it was an unofficial visit at the time. It means should the interest resonate both ways, an in-season official visit to Marcus Freeman's program could go down. For now, though, Vines-Bright reports solidity to Jedd Ficsh and the Huskies.

10. Three schools to watch for Kreul