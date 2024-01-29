Top skill players from around the country descended on Miami over the weekend for the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Rivals.com's Justin Garcia shares his thoughts on the top performers from the event.

RELATED: Five-star WR Winston Watkins hits reset on his recruitment Watkins was the go-to-guy for the C1N squad that won the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. As a very tough cover and physical playmaker, Watkins delivered for his team all weekend long.



*****

Moore’s elite hands and speed were on display all weekend, making big catches repeatedly. Aside from giving opposing defensive backs all sorts of problems, Moore also made plays himself in the secondary as well.

*****

Luke Nickel

Nickel was easily the most poised and consistent quarterback of the entire weekend. The Miami commit was on fire, throwing well-placed balls with a nice amount of pace behind them. Nickel helped lead his C1N squad to a Battle Miami 7v7 Championship.

*****

Pickett made plays on both sides of the ball all weekend. The five-star safety was excellent in coverage, but also showcased his physicality making plays at the line and jumping on shallow routes.

*****

Jamie Ffrench

Ffrench was a nightmare cover at times for opposing defensive backs. He showcased great route-running ability and body control on contested catches in the endzone.

*****

Trey McNutt

McNutt’s presence could be felt on the defensive side of the ball even as a spectator. Opposing quarterbacks would very rarely test his side of the field and, when they did, McNutt showcased his elite closing speed to shut things down. The four-star defensive back also contributed on offense, with a great acceleration after the catch.

*****

Phillip Bell

Bell’s excellent hands and route running ability were on full display this weekend. The 6-foot receiver was quick off the line, and made some great plays for his Trillion Boys squad.

*****

Shamar Arnoux

Arnoux impressed all weekend with his C1N squad. Arnoux excelled in coverage and overall is a very physical cornerback. During his team’s championship run, Arnoux was always making big plays on defense.

*****

Keisean Henderson

Henderson shined on Sunday at the Battle Miami tournament. Henderson played both safety and receiver for his DefCon Texas squad and excelled at both. An already big receiver target at 6-foot-3, Henderson’s hands and playmaking ability were on full display making several contested grabs on both sides of the ball.

*****

Nikko Boncore