Garin Justice Tues.: Doctors "pretty confident" Zion Nelson good for Game 1
If there's a question mark on offense it's probably the offensive line.But that's not because this isn't a talented, experienced group ... it's moreso because at QB D'Eriq King is back, the WR posi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news