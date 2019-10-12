OPINION: Canes rise up to remind everyone who they are and can be
There is nothing like a good old fashioned slugfest to get a reeling team back on track.Especially when it is being played on a Friday night at home and on national television.Manny Diaz challenged...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news