Gattis evaluates, offers N.C. WR on Tuesday: "They're pretty high" with me
Raleigh (NC) Millbrook High School WR Nathan Leacock added his 20th offer today.It was from the Miami Hurricanes, after offensive coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis evaluated him at school.“Coach Gat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news