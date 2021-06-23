Gaynor: Goal is "winning some damn football games"
Center Corey Gaynor shared the Miami Hurricanes' progress with fall drills a little over a month away.“We definitely have been working hard and the workouts are great," Gaynor said on 560 AM. "They...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news