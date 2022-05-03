Georgia four-star LB Raul Aguirre shares two official visits
VILLA RICA, Ga. – The heat coming off the streets of Fayetteville (Ga.) heading towards Whitewater High School is not from the sun, but the long line of rental cars driven by college coaches burnin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news