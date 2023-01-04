Georgia Tech Holds Off Miami, Canes Lose Second Game Of The Season
ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20, and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring.
Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13.
Deivon Smith’s putback gave the Jackets a 72-70 lead with 1:17 remaining, and Kelly’s runner made it 74-70 with 37 seconds left in the game.
Isaiah Wong, Miami’s leading scorer this season, had just six points on 1 for 11 shooting, including 0 for 8 on 3-point attempts. He didn’t score after sinking a pair of free throws to give the Hurricanes a 64-59 lead with 7:26 remaining.
Wooga Poplar stole the ball from Ja’von Franklin and scored the ensuing layup and drew a foul for a three-point play that put the Hurricanes up 58-55 with 9:52 left in the game, and it appeared they wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Poplar’s running hook shot in the lane made it 62-59, but Miami couldn’t put Georgia Tech away.
Miami’s biggest lead was six with 4:50 remaining. Georgia Tech tied it at the 2:15 mark on Deebo Coleman’s two free throws.
Georgia Tech was 17 for 19 on free throws. Miami went 17 for 25.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech: The Jackets have struggled so much in ACC play that this game marked the first time they have led in the second half of a league game this season.
UP NEXT
Miami: Hosts Boston College next Wednesday.
Georgia Tech: Visits Florida State on Saturday.
