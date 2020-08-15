CaneSport - Good idea? AP preseason top 25 will have teams who aren't playing football

The first edition of the Associated Press top 25 will pretend that the college football season is proceeding as normal. The AP said Friday that it was pushing its annual preseason poll back to Aug. 24. That’s not a surprise. With teams waiting until mid-to-late September to start their seasons, it didn’t make sense for the AP to release the poll any earlier than necessary. What may be surprising, however, is just who will be in that top 25. It can and will include teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 and other conferences that said they wouldn’t play football in the fall of 2020.

The preseason poll will be the only AP poll that includes teams who aren’t planning to play in the fall. After the preseason poll — and assuming that the football season actually happens — teams from the six FBS conferences (ACC, American, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, Sun Belt) will be the only teams eligible to be ranked. If a spring season happens, the AP said it plans to rank teams again then. The AP’s decision to include teams with postponed seasons in its first top 25 is probably the best ranking solution to the weird problems that this potentially bifurcated college football season is creating. Up until this week, poll voters were planning on a college football season that included most of the teams at college football’s top level. So we might as well get a chance to see what the preseason view of a now-hypothetical full season would look like and where a team like Ohio State would be in the top five.

Just 77 of the 130 teams at college football's top level are committed to playing in the fall. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Playoff committee ‘preparing’ for season