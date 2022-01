Good Morning CaneSport 1.10.22

And in hoops news be sure to check out our coverage of UM's thrilling win at No. 2 Duke on Saturday night. Plus stay tuned early this afternoon as Jim Larranaga will be sharing more of his thoughts on this team.

So check all those out.

First up this morning? An inside look at where things stand with Shemar Stewart as he updates his visit plans and how he's going to approach the rest of his recruitment.

Shemar Stewart pushes the reset button with 3 visits upcoming

Key 4-star DE Shemar Stewart updates CaneSport on where things stand as he heads into his final visits.

Local 4-star Clemson commit talks with McClendon; prior staff never pushed

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph is a Clemson commitment, but he was one of new WR coach Bryan McClendon's first calls.

Live From The Crib: 7-on-7 tryout evaluation notes on Cane targets & more

Matthew Suero shares his thoughts on several Cane targets based on how they looked at weekend 7-on-7 tryouts.

4-star WR talking with Cristobal, McClendon: We're building trust

Top 2023 WR target Jalen Brown updates where things stand with Miami, and he's talking with a couple of UM's new coaches

ANALYSIS: Recruiting news and notes from weekend 7-on-7 tryouts

CaneSport recruiting analyst Matthew Suero shares his news and notes from weekend 7-on-7 tryouts.

4-star at SFE tryouts: UM can't let area talent escape

2024 4-star WR Chance Robinson updates where things stand with the Canes and his recruitment.

The Inside Story: How a conversation helped flip Moss from USC to Miami

Don't miss this very interesting look on how what once seemed unlikely - Cyrus Moss choosing the Canes - became reality.

Coach's take: What Canes have landed in Cyrus Moss

What has Miami landed in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High DE Cyrus Moss, who announced for UM? Perhaps no one knows better than his high school coach, Chris Brown.

Cyrus Moss announces in big win for Canes, gives UM ultra-talented DE

Moss announced at the All-American game that he's a Cane - he announced from quarantine in an area hotel, missing the game due to COVID protocols.

5-star set to visit UM for Elite Prospect Day: Updates status at SFE tryout

This 2023 CB will be on Miami's campus Jan. 22 and updates where things stand with the Canes and more.

4-star Fleming at SFE tryouts: Miami a great option for me

We catch up with 4-star WR Santana Fleming at the South Florida Express tryouts Sat. Don't miss this in-depth interview.

Calif. OT re-offered by Mirabal: “I was lost for words”

This Calif. OT was found by the prior Cane staff and has only 4 offers … but Mirabal likes him as well and has offered.

Ala. DL adds UM offer: It “really came as a surprise”

We update a recent DL offer from the Canes and where things stand here. Read on.

Respect earned: UM stuns No. 2 Duke in thriller, remains undefeated in ACC

We have your recap and postgame reaction off the huge win at No. 2 Duke on Saturday.