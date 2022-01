Good Morning CaneSport 1.11.22

First up this morning? We have an interesting look at a trio of West Coast stars who previously committed to Mario Cristobal that will be taking official visits to Miami this weekend . So be sure to check that out.

3 prior Cristobal commits to visit Fri.: "It can be let's go here together"

A trio of West Coast standouts who had committed to Mario Cristobal at Oregon will be at UM this weekend.

Top local WR target: New Cane coaches "keep it real, are great coaches"

This 2023 Miami Northwestern WR has spoken with Mario Cristobal and Bryan McClendon and updates where things stand.

UAB transfer set for Cane visit today

UAB DL transfer Antonio Moultrie confirmed for CaneSport he will be visiting Miami today. He could be a nice roster add.

ANALYSIS: Basketball upending preseason notions, defying expectations

Jim Martz takes a closer look at the hoops team's success.

Closer look: Hoops set to face solid FSU team tonight

UM is looking to continue its undefeated ACC start tonight at FSU.

Canes in the NFL: Week 18 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

ANALYSIS: High-flying hoops coming together, earning respect another matter

The perception of the Miami Hurricanes entering this season perhaps was best summed up by by the preseason poll of media members at the ACC Basketball Tipoff. Now? Things are markedly different.