Good Morning CaneSport 1.12.22

First up this morning? We have an interesting update looking at the way-too-early betting odds to win the national championship next year. Miami fans aren't the only ones optimistic about this team. So be sure to check that out.

Recruiting news?

And there's a February signee the Canes are now hot on the trail of, Jack Pyburn. We catch up with him for more on his situation with Auburn and UM planned January visits.

We also have several more recruiting updates. First up is 4-star DE Chandavian Bradley, who got a Cane offer from Mario Cristobal while the coach was tuned in to watch Cyrus Moss's announcement on Saturday. There's an update with top local DB Daemon Fagan, a 4-star from American Heritage. That's a program where the new UM coaches badly want to land top talent. We also catch up with QB Tyler Aronson, who is now at St. Thomas, hopes the new Cane offensive coaches come after him. So check all those out.

From yesterday during the day we had an update on John Ruiz offering Gil Frierson a $50,000 NIL deal and that situation. Plus we had the news that Kevin Smith will be UM's new RB coach.

Plus of course there was the basketball game against FSU last night and we have your full coverage and postgame reaction.