Good Morning CaneSport 1.13.22

First up this morning? We have an inside look at QB Jake Garcia's recovery off ankle surgery that cost him most of last season. Get an update on where he stands, if he's sticking with the Canes long-term and watch his workouts from last week for yourself.

And there's also recruiting news. We catch up with high priority February DT signee Anthony Moten, who will visit Miami officially this month with teammate R Mason Thomas. He updates his visit schedule and where things stand. So be sure to check that out.

And we also have a couple of more recruiting updates today - the first with 4-star Jeremiah Smith, and we also catch up with Robby Washington.

Plus we continue our "Why At The U" series with a look at why we think it would be a good move for James Williams to move to linebacker this coming season.

And from yesterday be sure to check out our update on high profile DE Shemar Stewart, who has shaken up his plans and is expected to check out UM this weekend.