Good Morning CaneSport 1.17.22

The news of this morning is to some extent the news of the weekend with the Canes hosting a couple of official visitors as well as Shemar Stewart. The official visitors were Dave Iuli and Matthew McCoy, and while we got updates with Stewart and Iuli we hope to have feedback from McCoy some point today since he wasn't doing interviews yesterday after wrapping up. Also note that Jack Pyburn wraps up his visit today so stay tuned for news coming out of that visit.
There also was the news from Saturday that WR Frank Ladson would indeed be a Cane, as we've been expecting. And also the news that Henry Parrish is going to be a Cane. So check that out.
And also this morning we break down the enrollment status of all the early signees, with classes set to begin at UM tomorrow for the spring semester.
New news this morning? First up is 5-star must-get WR Brandon Inniss, who has locked in a Cane visit for Saturday's Elite Prospect Camp and will be attending with some other high profile friends. So be sure to check that out.
And we have a story on a top out of state 7 on 7 team that will have its players on Miami's campus this coming weekend during the Elite Prospect Day festivities. So check out that news as well. And this morning we have an interesting analysis on how UM's roster talent compares to the ACC's. So don't miss that either.
Also from over the weekend?
We had a couple of recruiting updates for you on new offers going out to Jayden Limar and Stephiylan Green, so check those out.
Plus stay tuned later this morning for a hoops update with coach Jim Larranaga.
5-star locks in Sat. visit for Elite Prospect Day: Canes "in good spot"
There might not be a bigger “name” recruit on Miami’s campus for Elite Prospect Day than this 5-star.
Spring semester classes begin tomorrow, several early UM signees to report
Spring classes begin tomorrow, and several early signees are set to report and compete in spring drills.
Top out of state 7-on-7 team to visit Miami over weekend
This team that produced NFL players like Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Jacob Phillips will be at UM next weekend.
ANALYSIS: Canes in good spot compared to rest of ACC's talent level
We break down where ACC teams compare to UM when it comes to landing top talent and producing NFL talent.
Off "lit" Cane official visit, Miami puts itself in good position with Iuli
OL Dave Iuli took a weekend official visit to Miami and gives CaneSport the feedback off it. Read on.
Shemar Stewart spends 3 hours with UM coaches Saturday: It went "great"
We have the details of Shemar Stewart's meeting with Cane coaches on Saturday and where things stand now.
Parrish coming back home: RB to transfer to Miami
Running back Henry Parrish had a couple of reasons to choose Miami once he entered the transfer portal.
Canes land Clemson transfer WR: Frank Ladson coming home
WR Frank Ladson, who chose Clemson over the Canes in the Class of 2019, is coming back home.
DT adds offer from Canes, will visit
This DT spoke with Mario Cristobal and Joe Salave’a and updates where the Canes fit in his picture and more.
West Coast RB adds offer from Cristobal: He’s “a genuine dude”
This RB has added a UM offer and breaks down where things stand.
I think Miami Embarrasses Clemson this year ... Posted by Miamidolphins79
Planning on heading to that game. Would be an amazing outcome and could definitely see it happening IF: The offensive line improves enough to get TVD through a couple of reads and open enough holes for a serviceable run game.
