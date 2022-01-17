Good Morning CaneSport 1.17.22

The news of this morning is to some extent the news of the weekend with the Canes hosting a couple of official visitors as well as Shemar Stewart. The official visitors were Dave Iuli and Matthew McCoy, and while we got updates with Stewart and Iuli we hope to have feedback from McCoy some point today since he wasn't doing interviews yesterday after wrapping up. Also note that Jack Pyburn wraps up his visit today so stay tuned for news coming out of that visit.

There also was the news from Saturday that WR Frank Ladson would indeed be a Cane, as we've been expecting. And also the news that Henry Parrish is going to be a Cane. So check that out.

And also this morning we break down the enrollment status of all the early signees, with classes set to begin at UM tomorrow for the spring semester.

New news this morning? First up is 5-star must-get WR Brandon Inniss, who has locked in a Cane visit for Saturday's Elite Prospect Camp and will be attending with some other high profile friends. So be sure to check that out.

And we have a story on a top out of state 7 on 7 team that will have its players on Miami's campus this coming weekend during the Elite Prospect Day festivities. So check out that news as well. And this morning we have an interesting analysis on how UM's roster talent compares to the ACC's. So don't miss that either.

Also from over the weekend?

We had a couple of recruiting updates for you on new offers going out to Jayden Limar and Stephiylan Green, so check those out.

Plus stay tuned later this morning for a hoops update with coach Jim Larranaga.