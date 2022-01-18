Good Morning CaneSport 1.18.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up this morning? We have some recruiting stories for you heading into the massive Elite Prospect Day event this Saturday at UM.
There's an update with 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who plans to be on campus ... if he can find a ride. He updates where things stand. Then we catch up with 4-star Payton Kirkland, who says Cane coaches are recruiting his mother as much as him ... and how important that is in his recruitment. And Bobby Washington Jr. says he'll also attend Saturday with a couple of other prospects. He's been chatting with Mario Cristobal and breaks down where things stand.
So don't miss those updates.
From yesterday during the day we also had a follow-up story on Matthew McCoy's official visit, and that's a must-read story with great insight on how UM is handling visits and wowing families. And we also have a wrapup from last night of Jack Pyburn's unofficial Monday visit. So check that out.
And don't miss the video conversation we had with John Ruiz and fans off his NIL deals that are being signed.
Also, of course, there's another basketball game tonight after a one-week layoff. So stay tuned tonight for the full recap and postgame reaction, and this morning you can check out the preview of the UNC game. Plus from during the day yesterday we caught up with Jim Larranaga, so read his thoughts as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star visiting Saturday: Cristobal, Mirabal recruiting mom as much as me
This 4-star says his mother will play a huge role in his recruitment. And Cane coaches are on the case.
5-star working to find ride to get on Miami's campus this weekend
This 5-star prospect plans to be at UM's Elite Prospect Day ... if he can find a ride.
Local LB set to visit Saturday, talking with Cristobal & lists major offers
This local LB will be on campus Saturday and breaks down where things stand.
Quality time with coaches, stone crabs & a top 2: Pyburn breaks down visit
Jack Pyburn spent the day at UM meeting with coaches, then headed to a stone crab dinner with his family. Your recap...
Presentations from "dream team" of UM coaches blows away McCoy family
Matthew McCoy wrapped up his Cane official visit on Sunday, and we have your feedback. It's not to be missed.
Inside The Lines: Lunch with John Ruiz
Fresh off 20 new NIL deals in the last 24 hours John Ruiz discusses his plans and answers questions for fans.
Hoops will look to get back to winning ways tonight vs. UNC
UM is set to face a strong North Carolina team at home tonight. We have your preview.
Larranaga looks ahead to big challenge vs. UNC, wants team to keep grinding
The Canes are set for another big ACC game Tuesday against UNC, and coach Jim Larranaga shares his thoughts.
Fact or Fiction: Frank Ladson will break out at Miami
Mike Farrell looks at 3 recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or FICTION.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Regarding CaneSport's Talent Gap Article ... Posted by dalew2009
This is what I and many people in this board have been saying for years. The problem with this program has not been the ability to recruit. Sure, when compared to the national powerhouses we are behind.
but when compared to the Coastal we are actually quite a ways ahead sans UNC. And this is just analyzing the last 4 years when UNC has really stepped up recruiting. I bet if you went back further the discrepancy in the Coastal would favor the Canes even more.
Anyway - as I have stated multiple times, the cupboard is not bare. Expectations for Mario are and should be high. 9+ wins. Coastal title. No if ands or buts about it.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
They’ve been on my case hard since my freshman year when they were at Oregon, and not much has changed. It’s always been like this. It’s becoming the norm. I love hearing from them.
— 4-star Payton Kirkland, who will attend UM's Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, on Cristobal/Mirabal