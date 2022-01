Good Morning CaneSport 1.19.22

First up this morning? We catch up with 4-star Missouri TE Mac Markway, who is visiting on Saturday with his parents and shares where the Canes fit in entering the trip.

There's also an interview with Tennessee LB Ethan Crisp this morning, who has several major offers and hopes the Canes are added to the list when he gets on campus this weekend. Plus check out an update on 4-star Miami Columbus QB Adrian Posse, who is starting to evaluate his options.

So be sure to check all those out.

From yesterday evening see our story on Oregon OL Logan Sagapolu entering the transfer portal and what he had to say.

And from last night, of course, we had our recap and reaction off the huge hoops win against North Carolina, with UM coming off a one-week layoff.