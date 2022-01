Good Morning CaneSport 1.20.22

First up this morning? We take a closer look at RB transfer Henry Parrish and what he can add to the Miami running back room. So don't miss that in-depth analysis.

Then there's also recruiting news.

First up is a story on 4-star DB Elliot Washington, who landed a Cane offer this month and will be on campus this weekend. So check out what he's talking about.

Then we also catch up with 4-star TE Jaxon Howard, who also visited with Mario Cristobal at Oregon and knows the kind of energy he can expect when he gets on Miami's campus this weekend.

And 2025 CB Anquon Fegans, who visited Miami with his brother Trequon (a former commit who wound up at 'Bama) shares his thoughts heading into his own Saturday UM visit.

So don't miss those stories.