Good Morning CaneSport 1.21.22

First up this morning? We have our comprehensive preview of a huge Elite Prospect Day weekend coming up for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. The top guys are broken down with their situations entering the visit, so be sure to check that out.

And then we also have a trio of updates as we continue to do individual stories on visitors leading up to the weekend.

So check out what OL Landen Hatchett has to say about making the trip down from the State of Washington to check out the Cane program - he landed a UM offer this month.

And Cane WR commit Lamar Seymore is set to visit tomorrow and says he needs to get to know new WR coach Bryan McClendon better.

Plus under the radar DE Kerrington Lee got an invite to Elite Prospect Day and updates where things stand with him and the Canes.

And we have a hoops preview of the big upcoming revenge game against the Seminoles.