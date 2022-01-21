Good Morning CaneSport 1.21.22
First up this morning? We have our comprehensive preview of a huge Elite Prospect Day weekend coming up for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. The top guys are broken down with their situations entering the visit, so be sure to check that out.
And then we also have a trio of updates as we continue to do individual stories on visitors leading up to the weekend.
So check out what OL Landen Hatchett has to say about making the trip down from the State of Washington to check out the Cane program - he landed a UM offer this month.
And Cane WR commit Lamar Seymore is set to visit tomorrow and says he needs to get to know new WR coach Bryan McClendon better.
Plus under the radar DE Kerrington Lee got an invite to Elite Prospect Day and updates where things stand with him and the Canes.
And we have a hoops preview of the big upcoming revenge game against the Seminoles.
PREVIEW: Huge Elite Prospect Day event upcoming for Cristobal, Canes
We break down the talent expected on campus this weekend as UM hosts its 1st Elite Prospect Day under Mario Cristobal.
Wash. OL has offer, coming Sat. to build on prior relationship with Mirabal
This Washington State OL is making the trip down for Elite Prospect Day and already knows Mirabal and Cristobal well.
Seymore still with UM, wants to get to know McClendon at Elite Prospect Day
Among the talent on hand tomorrow at Elite Prospect Day will be a commitment, Lamar Seymore. The situation here? Read on.
DE to visit for Elite Prospect Day, wants to build coach relationships
This under-the-radar prospect was invited to Elite Prospect Day and will be on campus tomorrow. He updates his status.
Hoops' next challenge: Revenge game vs. FSU
After losing in the final second at FSU, the Canes have a chance for redemption tomorrow.
No need for hand-wringing, our best recruiter is in charge ... Posted by AtlantaCane
Losing TRob is unfortunate, but no surprise. One of best recruiters in the game in now charge at the U and the competition knows it. Hence, the TRob move, and according to Gary, a target of the 2 best programs in the country (Bama & UGA) so what does that tell U? It tells me they recognize the threat that is Mario.
So he moves on. There’s no need for panic.
It’s easy to get anxious over the coordinator hires and TRob etc., but trust in Mario. We all wanted him and now that he’s here let the man do his job. He knows what he’s doing and once the dust settles all will be good.
In the meantime, exhale.
Go Canes!
