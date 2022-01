Good Morning CaneSport 1.24.22

And later this morning we'll hear from coach Jim Larranaga, whose team came oh-so-close to a massive come-from-behind win against FSU on Saturday. So stay tuned for that.

Not to be missed as well is an update with a top target in the Class of 2022, Jack Pyburn . How high are the Canes with him? Be sure to check that out.

We had Live Coverage from the LifeWallet/ Cigarette Racing Team Kickoff NIL event. That included interviews with players, so don't miss it.

The big news from the weekend, of course, was Elite Prospect Day.

Area 4-star has meeting with Cristobal: He said what a big priority I am

Daemon Fagan was among UM's most important weekend visitors, and we catch up with him for more on where things stand.

UM group chat, new decision date & more for DE with Cristobal set to visit

It’s coming down to crunch time for Jack Pyburn, and he updates the latest.

Cristobal: Recruits are fired up, plan is in place

Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on several topics as he looks to get the Canes back to winning titles.

Feld: Mindset training, highly motivated workouts keys for Canes

New strength coach Aaron Feld shares his thoughts with weight room workouts starting.

Live From The Crib: Updates on UM targets/top talent at Battle Miami 7 on 7

Matthew Suero breaks down the top talent/Cane targets at Battle Miami.

COMPREHENSIVE RECAP: Elite Prospect Day at UM a major success

We have your recap with thoughts from over 30 prospects at Elite Prospect Day. Don't miss this comprehensive wrapup.

Fletcher, Inniss take Elite Prospect Day visit together, love time at UM

We have your feedback with 2 of the highest priority recruits on campus today, Mark Fletcher and Brandon Inniss.

Elite Prospect Day: The event by event breakdown

It was Elite Prospect Day at the University of Miami, and yes it is a full day affair. Read on.

VIDEO: Elite Prospect Day entrance interviews

We catch up with top prospects as they check in for Miami’s Elite Prospect Day.

Live Coverage from the LifeWallet/ Cigarette Racing Team Kickoff NIL event

Miami businessman John Ruiz kicked off his new NIL program with Miami players Friday night with a lavish meeting and BBQ at his Miami home that included photo shoots and video tapings and an explanation of the expectations of the new marketing relationships.

OL picks up Fri. UM offer, sets visit for final weekend before signing day

A new name for this year's class has emerged with an offer today, and he's set up his Cane official visit. Read on.

Cristobal gives private tour to top 7-on-7 program's players Friday

A top 7 on 7 program got a personal tour from Mario Cristobal Friday, and we have your feedback.

4-star CB takes Friday Cane visit: "I really loved it"

This 4-star CB spent 3 hours at Miami Friday and bonded with Mario Cristobal. Don't miss this update.