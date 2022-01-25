Good Morning CaneSport 1.25.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY
Today is the day! Yes, for those that have been tuning into the above Good Morning CaneSport video on a daily basis, we finally have a breakdown of where the Miami roster numbers stand and what it means for current players if Mario Cristobal wants to bring in 25 recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes. So check that out.
And of course we continue with recruiting news, with three new items up this morning.
First up is an update with R Mason Thomas, who is heading into his UM official visit off an Oklahoma official and talks about where things stand.
We also catch up with Michigan 4-star QB Dante Moore off his UM visit over the weekend. So check that out.
And there's also an update this morning with State of Washington 2023 OL Landen Hatchett, who spent a ton of time at Miami over the weekend and was among the last to leave on Saturday after getting a one-on-one with Mario Cristobal.
Also check out our look at the hoops team, which enters its final 12 games of the season with eight of them on the road.
From during the day yesterday we also had an interesting update on some drama with the Shemar Stewart recruitment and an update on Mario Cristobal and Kevin Smith visiting Lehigh Acres, Fla. as well as the coaches going to see key 2022 RB TreVonte Citizen, who is set to visit UM officially this weekend.
Plus there was the news that UAB DT transfer Antonio Moultrie is a Miami Hurricane - he is enrolling this week and will compete in spring ball.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
WHY AT THE U: Why 85 roster limit means UM likely to have major attrition
A look at why the 85 roster limit and current situation means a lot of current players will need to find new homes.
DL transfer Moultrie: "I will be a Cane," addition means DT depth for UM
UAB DL transfer Antonio Moultrie visited Miami Jan. 11. He liked what he saw and has now made his decision. He's a Miami Hurricane, and he will enroll for this semester and participate in spring practice and compete at defensive tackle.
ANALYSIS: Hoops oh-so-close to 12-game win streak, road challenges ahead
The basketball team faces a majority road schedule to finish the season.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Spent Some Time with the Garcia's ... posted by CaneWonder
Jake is a very personable happy go lucky college kid. His foot surgery went well and he's ready for full contact well before spring. Vibe is much different within the program now, at a higher level.
I've been a fan of his since watching his h.s. videos on Canesport
Was at the spring game. Jake showed well. Arm speed, velocity, and mobility in the pocket. Hope to see him on the field sooner than later.
Yes, he does have an NIL deal and will be here in 2023. His Mom likes So. Fla whereas his Pops is a Cali guy. Oh, and his pops played QB under Tom Osborne at Nebraska back in the day.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I just have to see the overall school, see would I succeed after football, their academics and programs and what they’re doing with Cristobal.
— R Mason Thomas, looking ahead to his UM official visit this weekend