Good Morning CaneSport 1.25.22

Today is the day! Yes, for those that have been tuning into the above Good Morning CaneSport video on a daily basis, we finally have a breakdown of where the Miami roster numbers stand and what it means for current players if Mario Cristobal wants to bring in 25 recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes. So check that out.

And of course we continue with recruiting news, with three new items up this morning.

First up is an update with R Mason Thomas, who is heading into his UM official visit off an Oklahoma official and talks about where things stand.

We also catch up with Michigan 4-star QB Dante Moore off his UM visit over the weekend. So check that out.

And there's also an update this morning with State of Washington 2023 OL Landen Hatchett, who spent a ton of time at Miami over the weekend and was among the last to leave on Saturday after getting a one-on-one with Mario Cristobal.

Also check out our look at the hoops team, which enters its final 12 games of the season with eight of them on the road.

From during the day yesterday we also had an interesting update on some drama with the Shemar Stewart recruitment and an update on Mario Cristobal and Kevin Smith visiting Lehigh Acres, Fla. as well as the coaches going to see key 2022 RB TreVonte Citizen, who is set to visit UM officially this weekend.

Plus there was the news that UAB DT transfer Antonio Moultrie is a Miami Hurricane - he is enrolling this week and will compete in spring ball.