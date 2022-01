Good Morning CaneSport 1.26.22

First up this morning? Some recruiting news.

We catch up with 5-star OT Josh Conerly, Jr., to preview his Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend. He has some interesting news, including when he plans to announce a decision. So check that out.

And high priority local DE Rueben Bain updates where things stand after he visited UM this past weekend. We also have an update with California 4-star QB QB Nico Iamaleava, who was among the high profile recruits on campus last weekend.

And there's a neat story on a 4-star from California that landed a Cane offer when Stephen Field visited his school yesterday ... and why his favorite pastime might help give UM a leg up.

Plus there's a big basketball game tonight, with the Canes traveling to Virginia Tech. We have your preview.

And yesterday during the day we had an update on Anez Cooper, who hosted Mario Cristobal and Joe Salave'a for an in-home visit on Monday. So get an inside look at what's going on with his recruitment entering his UM official visit this weekend.