Good Morning CaneSport 1.27.22

This morning we bring you a bunch of recruiting updates.

First up? Ahmad Moten weighs in with his thoughts entering his Cane official visit this weekend. So be sure to check that out. We also have an interesting update with Johnathan Cline off his Cane visit from the weekend - he got a lot of love from Alex Mirabal and has some interesting insights to share. So make sure to read that.

Plus there's an update with TE Camp Magee, who got an offer while he was on campus this past weekend and shares where things stand.

And we also catch up with 4-star 2023 RB Rueben Owens II, who was reoffered by the new staff and says he is serious about the Canes.

During the day yesterday we also had the news that Logan Sagapolu enrolled at UM, and the Oregon transfer OL will compete to start at guard or center.

Also, of course, we have your full game recap and postgame reaction from the hoops game last night. So check that out as well.