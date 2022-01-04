Good Morning CaneSport 1.4.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up this morning? CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman's 3-2-1 New Year edition, with his Three Observations, Two Questions And One Prediction.
And we've got a couple of interesting recruiting stories, starting with the latest on OL Matthew McCoy in this year's class. He'll sign in February and is taking a second official visit to UM this month with Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal pushing hard. So don't miss that.
And we also have an update with a 2023 center prospect, Landen Hatchett, who landed a Cane offer from Mirabal over the weekend and talks about where the Canes stand now.
Plus we continue our "Why at the U" series with a topic appropriate for the start of 2022 - why we think the Canes can win 10-plus games this year.
And there's our weekly Canes in the NFL feature as well, so check that out too.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
The Canes 3-2-1 - New Year Edition
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares Three Observations, Two Questions And One Prediction.
Feb. signee set to take a 2nd Cane official visit
This OT took a December visit to Miami under Manny Diaz and now is setting up a Feb. visit. The situation here? Read on.
Why At The U: Why Miami will win 10+ games in 2022
In this segment of our "Why At The U" series we look at why the Canes can ... and should ... win 10+ games in 2022.
OL adds offer from Mirabal, plans visit: "I love Mirabal and Cristobal"
This State of Washington OL picked up a Cane offer from Alex Mirabal and weighs in on where things stand.
Canes in the NFL: Week 17 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Gary's right the biggest immediate impact for the new staff... Posted by michstfr
Will be on the O-line. I expect the O-Line to be significantly upgraded in terms of both recruiting and coaching. And that will immediately make them the clear favorite in the Coastal next year. Because there is enough playmaking talent to score points with a big time QB like TVD. Add better O-line play and now you have balance.
The team is still a couple of elite recruiting classes away from being at Bama/Ohio St/Georgia and pre-2021 Clemson level. But they can definitely win the ACC next year unless Clemson has a serious upgrade at QB.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
