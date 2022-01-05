Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22

This morning our "Why At The U" series continues, this time with a closer look at why Miami needs 7 or more transfers this year. So be sure to check that out.

We also have three recruiting stories for you this morning, with the headliner story on a key area prospect, WR Jalen Brown. He talks about where things stand heading into his planned UM visit Jan. 22 for Elite Prospect Day.

We also have updates with OT Shamurad Umarov, who landed a Cane offer from Alex Mirabal at the breakfast table, and Kelton Smith, Jr., who landed an offer from Alex Mirabal this week. So be sure to check those out.

And from last night don't miss our update on Jack Pyburn, a DE in this year's class who picked up a Cane offer. Despite being a Minnesota commit, UM is in this. So be sure to read that.

Also this morning be sure to read our update on the hoops team, which is off to a 3-0 start and faces Syracuse tonight.