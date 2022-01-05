 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-05 02:19:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY          

This morning our "Why At The U" series continues, this time with a closer look at why Miami needs 7 or more transfers this year. So be sure to check that out.

We also have three recruiting stories for you this morning, with the headliner story on a key area prospect, WR Jalen Brown. He talks about where things stand heading into his planned UM visit Jan. 22 for Elite Prospect Day.

We also have updates with OT Shamurad Umarov, who landed a Cane offer from Alex Mirabal at the breakfast table, and Kelton Smith, Jr., who landed an offer from Alex Mirabal this week. So be sure to check those out.

And from last night don't miss our update on Jack Pyburn, a DE in this year's class who picked up a Cane offer. Despite being a Minnesota commit, UM is in this. So be sure to read that.

Also this morning be sure to read our update on the hoops team, which is off to a 3-0 start and faces Syracuse tonight.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES          

Jalen Brown coming to Elite Prospect Day: "Miami is home; home is family"

We catch up with one of the Class of 2023's most important recruits for UM for the latest on where things stand.

Cristobal offers Minn. commit in this year's class: "I was very excited"

This DE added a Cane offer today, and while he's committed to Minnesota he's intrigued and will visit. Read on.

Breakfast FaceTime with Mirabal nets OL a Cane offer

This OL added an offer from Alex Mirabal Jan. 2. And it was a breakfast offer. Yes, go ahead and make that a thing now.

Mirabal offers OL: Miami “one of my dream schools”

Columbus (Ga.) Carver Class of 2023 OL Kelton Smith, Jr., landed a Cane offer back in August. And this week coach Alex Mirabal re-offered him.

ANALYSIS: Hoops off to hot start, bigger tests to come

The basketball team is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2012-13 and we take a closer look.

Why At The U: Why Miami needs 7 or more transfers in 2022

In this segment of our "Why At The U" series we look at why the Canes need to bring in a lot of transfer talent.

TWEETS OF THE DAY          

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY          

IS NIL RUINING College Football? ... Posted by 289fia

Texas A & M is poised to sign the highest rated class in NCAA history by the time their 2022 class is finished. They just had their SIXTH Five Start recruit sign .. and a figure has been put out of the estimated NIL dollar value covering this class as being "somewhere between $25 - 30 million dollars". Apparently funded by a group of donors .. they would approach key targeted recruits and offer them an NIL deal .. each one was done via a unique LLC set up for that recruit .. and in order to prevent (or at least lessen the chance) those recruits from going to the portal in the future .. each deal is set up as a multi year deal so "if they leave they leave money on the table". Pretty sure this is a bit beyond what was in mind when the "NIL" concept was established / approved. Certainly makes it hard for most programs to compete .. there is no level playing field.

QUOTE OF THE DAY          

I feel like that day is meant for the top recruits to come down and get affiliated with the coaches, with Mario and what they are going to do and try to do with the new coaches.
— Top target Jalen Brown, looking ahead to attending Elite Prospect Day at UM Jan. 22

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}