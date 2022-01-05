Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning our "Why At The U" series continues, this time with a closer look at why Miami needs 7 or more transfers this year. So be sure to check that out.
We also have three recruiting stories for you this morning, with the headliner story on a key area prospect, WR Jalen Brown. He talks about where things stand heading into his planned UM visit Jan. 22 for Elite Prospect Day.
We also have updates with OT Shamurad Umarov, who landed a Cane offer from Alex Mirabal at the breakfast table, and Kelton Smith, Jr., who landed an offer from Alex Mirabal this week. So be sure to check those out.
And from last night don't miss our update on Jack Pyburn, a DE in this year's class who picked up a Cane offer. Despite being a Minnesota commit, UM is in this. So be sure to read that.
Also this morning be sure to read our update on the hoops team, which is off to a 3-0 start and faces Syracuse tonight.
Jalen Brown coming to Elite Prospect Day: "Miami is home; home is family"
We catch up with one of the Class of 2023's most important recruits for UM for the latest on where things stand.
Cristobal offers Minn. commit in this year's class: "I was very excited"
This DE added a Cane offer today, and while he's committed to Minnesota he's intrigued and will visit. Read on.
Breakfast FaceTime with Mirabal nets OL a Cane offer
This OL added an offer from Alex Mirabal Jan. 2. And it was a breakfast offer. Yes, go ahead and make that a thing now.
Mirabal offers OL: Miami “one of my dream schools”
Columbus (Ga.) Carver Class of 2023 OL Kelton Smith, Jr., landed a Cane offer back in August. And this week coach Alex Mirabal re-offered him.
ANALYSIS: Hoops off to hot start, bigger tests to come
The basketball team is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2012-13 and we take a closer look.
Why At The U: Why Miami needs 7 or more transfers in 2022
In this segment of our "Why At The U" series we look at why the Canes need to bring in a lot of transfer talent.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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IS NIL RUINING College Football? ... Posted by 289fia
Texas A & M is poised to sign the highest rated class in NCAA history by the time their 2022 class is finished. They just had their SIXTH Five Start recruit sign .. and a figure has been put out of the estimated NIL dollar value covering this class as being "somewhere between $25 - 30 million dollars". Apparently funded by a group of donors .. they would approach key targeted recruits and offer them an NIL deal .. each one was done via a unique LLC set up for that recruit .. and in order to prevent (or at least lessen the chance) those recruits from going to the portal in the future .. each deal is set up as a multi year deal so "if they leave they leave money on the table". Pretty sure this is a bit beyond what was in mind when the "NIL" concept was established / approved. Certainly makes it hard for most programs to compete .. there is no level playing field.
I feel like that day is meant for the top recruits to come down and get affiliated with the coaches, with Mario and what they are going to do and try to do with the new coaches.
— Top target Jalen Brown, looking ahead to attending Elite Prospect Day at UM Jan. 22