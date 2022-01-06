Good Morning CaneSport 1.6.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Stadium Size doesn't Matter - Atmosphere Does!! ... Posted by DAVIE CANE Wake Forest University's Football Team has been pretty successful in the ACC the past few years , more so than UM and UM has been playing with more talented players at HRS. Wake Forrest plays Home Games at their super small College Atmosphere Stadium (Seating Capacity - 31,500). Head Ball Coach Mario has been pretty successful with the University of Oregon winning games at Duck Stadium (54,000 - Seating Capacity). The Oregon Duck Stadium ranked #2 as the Loudest Stadium in College Football (Google Source). Only behind #1 LSU and in front of #3 Penn St, #4 Gators, #5 Texas A&M, #6 Ohio State, #7 Tennessee, #8 Clemson, #9 UW, #10 Wisconsin. The 54K seat Duck Stadium has a Louder Crowd Noise Atmosphere than Penn State's 106,572 seats. Size doesn't matter. Stadium Construction Matters. Building Stadiums for Football Only Purposes compared to Stadiums that were originally built for Multi-Purpose (World Cup Soccer, Pro Baseball, Monster Trucks, Super Bowl of Motor Cross) matters to a College Football Game Atmosphere for the players on the field. Duke Basketball playing home games at the 9,314 seat Cameron Indoor Stadium has been just or more successful than the Huge Arena Teams like the University of North Carolina's Basketball Team who plays in the 21,750 seat Dean Dome. Many people say the 9k seat Duke gym has the best, loudest, craziest sporting atmosphere in all of sports (thanks to the Duke Crazies sitting close to the Court). I attended a Canes Football Game at the East Carolina University (seating capacity 50,00O) and it was way more louder than the Canes game I attended at the University of Michigan Wolverine Stadium (Seating Capacity 107,601). No comparison. Not even close. Michigan Stadium's seats are flat and far away from the playing field (just like Miami's Hard Rock World Cup Stadium). It's built like a Big Saucer Pan. All the Fans noise is up and away from the playing field. It has little to no affect to the Teams Communications on the field. ECU, on the other hand, has a Stadium built for Football. ECU Stadium seats are close to the playing field and on top of the players. The seats are built steep. Trapping the Crowd Noise. Making Crowd Noise deafening to the players on the field. Affecting Players communication and taking the Snap-Count Advantage away from the Visiting Team's Offense. I've been to a Canes game at Clemson Stadium. Super loud. Great College Stadium Atmosphere. The Stadium was built perfect for Football. Not a bad viewing seat in the whole Stadium. The seats are so steep, I felt like if I was to trip getting to my seat, I would fall onto the Playing Field untouched from a 150 feet. ACC Stadiums: 1. Clemson 81k 2. FSU 79k 3. Pitt (pro) 68k 4. VT 66k 5. UM (pro) 65k 6. L-Ville 65k 7. Virginia 61k 8. NC ST 57k 9. GT 55k 10. NC 50k 11. Syracuse 49k 12. BC 44k 13. Duke 40k 14. WF 31k

QUOTE OF THE DAY