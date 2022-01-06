Good Morning CaneSport 1.6.22
A big story you don't want to miss this morning? Well, the Canes are trying to work some of that Jaleel Skinner magic on 5-star LB Harold Perkins, who committed to Texas A&M at the Under Armour game. But Perkins will visit UM and shares with us where things stand, so check that out.
We have a couple of more recruiting stories for you as well. We catch up with WR Lamar Seymore, who committed to the prior staff, for where things stand with him now. And we also chat with 4-star DE Rico Walker, who landed a UM offer this week and plans to visit.
And we also continue our "Why At The U" series with a look at why 7 of the 9 early signees could be on the 2-deep next year.
And from last night be sure to check out our comprehensive game recap with postgame reaction from the game against Syracuse.
5-star Under Armour Texas A&M commit will visit UM, says Canes have a shot
Lamar Seymore, a WR commit to prior staff, updates where things stand
Why At The U: Why 7 of the 9 early signees could be on the 2-deep in 2022
In our "Why At The U" segment we look at the early signing class and why many of them can factor in right away.
4-star DE picks up Cane offer, plans Miami visit "shortly"
Canes hoops wrapup and reaction vs. Syracuse
Stadium Size doesn't Matter - Atmosphere Does!! ... Posted by DAVIE CANE
Wake Forest University's Football Team has been pretty successful in the ACC the past few years , more so than UM and UM has been playing with more talented players at HRS.
Wake Forrest plays Home Games at their super small College Atmosphere Stadium (Seating Capacity - 31,500).
Head Ball Coach Mario has been pretty successful with the University of Oregon winning games at Duck Stadium (54,000 - Seating Capacity).
The Oregon Duck Stadium ranked #2 as the Loudest Stadium in College Football (Google Source). Only behind #1 LSU and in front of #3 Penn St, #4 Gators, #5 Texas A&M, #6 Ohio State, #7 Tennessee, #8 Clemson, #9 UW, #10 Wisconsin. The 54K seat Duck Stadium has a Louder Crowd Noise Atmosphere than Penn State's 106,572 seats. Size doesn't matter. Stadium Construction Matters.
Building Stadiums for Football Only Purposes compared to Stadiums that were originally built for Multi-Purpose (World Cup Soccer, Pro Baseball, Monster Trucks, Super Bowl of Motor Cross) matters to a College Football Game Atmosphere for the players on the field.
Duke Basketball playing home games at the 9,314 seat Cameron Indoor Stadium has been just or more successful than the Huge Arena Teams like the University of North Carolina's Basketball Team who plays in the 21,750 seat Dean Dome.
Many people say the 9k seat Duke gym has the best, loudest, craziest sporting atmosphere in all of sports (thanks to the Duke Crazies sitting close to the Court).
I attended a Canes Football Game at the East Carolina University (seating capacity 50,00O) and it was way more louder than the Canes game I attended at the University of Michigan Wolverine Stadium
(Seating Capacity 107,601). No comparison. Not even close. Michigan Stadium's seats are flat and far away from the playing field (just like Miami's Hard Rock World Cup Stadium). It's built like a Big Saucer Pan. All the Fans noise is up and away from the playing field. It has little to no affect to the Teams Communications on the field.
ECU, on the other hand, has a Stadium built for Football. ECU Stadium seats are close to the playing field and on top of the players. The seats are built steep. Trapping the Crowd Noise. Making Crowd Noise deafening to the players on the field. Affecting Players communication and taking the Snap-Count Advantage away from the Visiting Team's Offense.
I've been to a Canes game at Clemson Stadium. Super loud. Great College Stadium Atmosphere. The Stadium was built perfect for Football. Not a bad viewing seat in the whole Stadium. The seats are so steep, I felt like if I was to trip getting to my seat, I would fall onto the Playing Field untouched from a 150 feet.
ACC Stadiums:
1. Clemson 81k
2. FSU 79k
3. Pitt (pro) 68k
4. VT 66k
5. UM (pro) 65k
6. L-Ville 65k
7. Virginia 61k
8. NC ST 57k
9. GT 55k
10. NC 50k
11. Syracuse 49k
12. BC 44k
13. Duke 40k
14. WF 31k
Lastly, Have a great day!