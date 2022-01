Good Morning CaneSport 1.7.22

First up this morning? We take an interesting look at the talent gap Miami's facing when it comes to other top programs over the last four years when it comes to producing NFL talent and landing 4- and 5-star recruits. That helps paint a picture of the kind of numbers Mario Cristobal needs to work up to. So don't miss that.

And we also have a trio of interesting recruiting items.

Leading off: A new name to add to your Elite Prospect Day list. DT John Walker was reoffered by new Cane DL coach Joe Salave'a and provides an inside look at where his recruitment stands.

And with Salave'a now hitting the recruiting trail we also catch up with another one of his prime targets, Darron Reed, who also was re-offered at Miami.

For a third recruiting item this morning we catch up with a DB, Elliot Washington, who was just offered by Travaris Robinson this week - he shares where things stand as well.

And yesterday we reported that Ft. Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons teammates Ahmad Moten and R Mason Thomas are visiting UM the final weekend before signing day, giving the Canes four highly regarded defensive visitors that weekend.

Also yesterday the Perfect Game baseball preseason rankings came out, with UM checking in at No. 18.