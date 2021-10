Good Morning CaneSport 10.11.21

Stay tuned later today as we'll hear from Manny Diaz and Rhett Lashlee as well as Travaris Robinson. How'd the use the bye week and what do they think of the State of the Canes? Be sure to check back for that.

We have a couple of recruiting updates for you. First up is an update with commit Justin Medlock, who is set to visit for UM's next home game and breaks down where his commitment stands. And we also have the latest on the situation with UM and local 4-star Alfonzo Allen, who remains interested. But is there reciprocal interest? So check that out, too.

And over the weekend we had more recruiting news for you. Commit Chris Graves did a reversal when he said he plans to take two more official visits in the wake of his Saturday visit to Florida. We also had an update on Cane commit Falentha Carswell and where he stands with his pledge. Plus we catch up with one of the top 2023 prospects UM is chasing, Makari Vickers, for the latest with him.