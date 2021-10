Good Morning CaneSport 10.12.21

And this morning we've got some new items for you - first up is an update with 4-star Stanquan Clark , who weighs in on where UM stands with him off the team's struggles. And we have your tracking the commits item with new highlights as well as your weekly Canes in the NFL update.

Stay tuned later today as we'll have feedback from players ... including QB Tyler Van Dyke ... as the team seeks to get out of its rut. How is the morale in the locker room? That will be addressed among other topics. Plus we will have video from the practice field later this morning and you can gauge for yourself the team's morale, work ethic, etc.

4-star plans to be at next UM home game, talking to coaches every other day

2023 4-star LB Stanquan Clark updates where things stand with his recruitment and the hometown Hurricanes.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics

Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

D'Eriq King officially out for season, it's Tyler Van Dyke's team now

The Tyler Van Dyke era at Miami is officially here with the news that King is done for the year.

Monday with Manny: King, Gaynor out for year

Coming off a bye it's game week again, and coach Manny Diaz shares his thoughts on the status of his Cane team.

CaneSport Right Now: Gary Ferman, Matt Shodell on news King out for year

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and managing editor Matt Shodell break down the ramifications of D'Eriq King being out for the year.

T-Rob: We're playing good defense most of time, explosive plays are problem

T-Rob's Cane secondary has a big task this weekend, and he weighs in.

Rhett Lashlee: Somebody will give D'Eriq a shot in pros and look smart

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has his work cut out with D'Eriq King out for the year and shares his thoughts Mon.