Good Morning CaneSport 10.13.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

First things first: Make sure to tune into The Lamar Thomas Show tonight at 8 p.m., as it's a guest lineup you don't want to miss.

Also later today we'll catch up with Manny Diaz and players, so tune back in for that in the late morning/early afternoon.

Other news? Well yesterday after practice we had updates with freshman DT Leonard Taylor as well as your new official starting QB Tyler Van Dyke, so be sure to check that out. Plus you can see for yourself what was going on at practice with our videos from Greentree. Plus we had a hoops update from the ACC's media day.

And this morning we have your Tyrique Stevenson blog where he discusses the team's current mentality and looks ahead to North Carolina. so don't miss that. Plus we have an update with WR Charleston Rambo, who talks about Tyler Van Dyke among other things.

We also catch up with high priority 2023 RB Mark Fletcher to check in on where he stands amid UM's on-field struggles. And there's our comprehensive analysis of North Carolina and how the Tar Heels match up with the Canes on Saturday. So don't miss that either.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Guys are more locked in this week

Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.

Hickson building bond with Fletcher & dad ... but Canes need to show more

RB Mark Fletcher is a huge Cane priority in the Class of 2022. He's been to 2 UM games now and shares his thoughts.

ANALYSIS: UM-UNC not what was envisioned, but important game nonetheless

We take a closer look at a revenge game for Miami as the Canes looks to get Coastal momentum going.

Rambo: The edge is there for this team getting ready for UNC

WR Charleston Rambo talks about Tyler Van Dyke taking over at QB with D'Eriq King out the year and more. Read on.

Tyler Van Dyke: I have to be confident, trust the O line and my WRs

With D'Eriq King out the year, it's Tyler Van Dyke as "the guy," and after Tuesday's practice he weighed in with his take

Leonard Taylor on Tues.: "I feel we’ve come together as one"

DT Leonard Taylor is officially mired down the depth chart but has been getting a lot of reps and shares his thoughts.

VIDEO: Canes at work on Greentree Practice Field on Tuesday

Get a look at UM's practice field work on Tuesday as the team comes off a bye and prepares for UNC.

Hoops eyes turnaround season

Coach L and players weighed in at Tuesday's ACC Media Day as the program looks to get back to winning more games than it loses.

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY  

Remaining Schedule: Where are the wins? ... Posted by GoldenBrew

@ North Carolina - Loss

vs. NC State - Loss

Manny fired?

@ Pitt - Win

vs. GT - Win

@ FSU - Loss

vs. VT - Win

@ Duke - Win

I think we somehow get to 6 wins, but would not be surprised with 5-7.

We could possibly get to bowl eligible. Gonna be close as hell, but if we do, there will absolutely be an interim coach for the bowl game.

QUOTE OF THE DAY  

I feel guys are more locked in this week. One thing coach Diaz is preaching is `Our destiny is in our hands.’ However we want this year to turn out is really on us. I feel the guys are more locked in with this game with the loss we took last year to (North Carolina). We had extra meetings, guys are more focused.
— Tyrique Stevenson, in his CaneSport blog

Lastly, Have a great day!

