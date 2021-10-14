Good Morning CaneSport 10.14.21

If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, don't fear - your podcast is right here. Also yesterday don't miss what Manny Diaz was talking about, including illness causing 10 players to miss practice.

Then there was our Wed. afternoon update on 4-star commit Khamauri Rogers you don't want to miss, including assurances from Cane coaches they will still be in place next year and beyond ... and Rogers' visit plans.

This morning?

We've got your Mike Harley blog in which he discusses the state of the team and looks ahead to the North Carolina game. So don't miss that. Plus we have an update with Corey Flagg as well as Jakai Clark and a recruiting update with 2024 DL Jabari Dukes, who lists a Cane offer and gives some insight into where some of these future recruits stand with the program at a crossroads.

Plus see what Mack Brown is saying about his own team's preparations and how he views the Canes heading into Saturday's game.

And stay tuned for U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling breaking down the betting line of the UNC game and others.