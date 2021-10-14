Good Morning CaneSport 10.14.21
If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, don't fear - your podcast is right here. Also yesterday don't miss what Manny Diaz was talking about, including illness causing 10 players to miss practice.
Then there was our Wed. afternoon update on 4-star commit Khamauri Rogers you don't want to miss, including assurances from Cane coaches they will still be in place next year and beyond ... and Rogers' visit plans.
We've got your Mike Harley blog in which he discusses the state of the team and looks ahead to the North Carolina game. So don't miss that. Plus we have an update with Corey Flagg as well as Jakai Clark and a recruiting update with 2024 DL Jabari Dukes, who lists a Cane offer and gives some insight into where some of these future recruits stand with the program at a crossroads.
Plus see what Mack Brown is saying about his own team's preparations and how he views the Canes heading into Saturday's game.
And stay tuned for U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling breaking down the betting line of the UNC game and others.
Mike Harley blog: Our mentality is just win out
WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the team's status with UNC up next and more.
Area standout has UM among 5 offers: "I feel like that's home"
This 2024 lineman lists a very early Cane offer and updates where things stand.
From the other sideline: Mack Brown talks Cane challenge
UNC coach Mack Brown shares his take on his team and the Canes heading into the game.
Corey Flagg: Failures vs. UNC last year on defense still in my mind
LB Corey Flagg shares his thoughts with the game against UNC around the corner.
Jakai Clark: We haven't lived up to expectations
Jakai Clark is now the full-time center replacement for injured Corey Gaynor and shares his perspective.
Commit gets assurances UM staff will remain in place but sets up visits
DVD visited Khamauri Rogers last week and there's some interesting fallout. Don't miss this update.
Diaz: 10 players miss Wed. practice due to illness; transfers could come
Don't miss what coach Manny Diaz was talking about today with UNC fast approaching.
Former Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, brought you The Lamar Thomas Show at 8 p.m. last night.
TVD ready for some revenge ... Posted by rkrantz
We win this game.
UNC is just as hot of a garbage bag as we are but we have more weapons now. They lost alot and Sam Howell isn't a great QB. I dont care what anyone says... he isn't.
We win this one... lose to NCST at home and lose to Pitt.
FSU is a toss up but we might win that one but I wouldn't be shocked if we lost it either.
