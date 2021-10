Good Morning CaneSport 10.18.21

Also be sure to check out a couple of updates on new hoops commits: AJ Casey and Danilo Jovanovich.

Today? Well it's the midpoint of the season, so we break down the offense with our Midseason Grading the Canes. Plus we are taking a closer look at the top 20 players on the roster at the midway point and we have No. 16-20 today. So be sure to check that out.

Stay tuned today for thoughts from Manny Diaz and Rhett Lashlee coming off the heartbreaking loss at North Carolina.

Syracuse transfer TE to take UM official visit in December, Miami tops list

Syracuse transfer TE Landon Morris has UM atop his list and is set to visit UM in December. The situation here? Check it out.

ANALYSIS: Midseason Grading The Offense

With the halfway point here, we take a closer look at each position on offense and assign a midseason grade.

ANALYSIS: Top players at the midway point: No. 16-20

We are breaking down the top 20 players at the midway point of the season, and today we have No. 16-20.

UM 1st major offer for OL: Justice said `don't take forever' to decide

OL Tyhler Williams is in this year's class and he has now landed a Cane offer, his first Power 5 offer. He breaks things down.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against North Carolina

We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-North Carolina questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the tough loss at North Carolina.

OPINION: Now is not the time for verdict on Diaz

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take on where things stand with Manny Diaz and UM off the loss at UNC.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-North Carolina

Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the game.

OPINION: Van Dyke showed resilience; UM has lost last 6 vs. Power 5 teams

CaneSport editor Jim Martz breaks down his thoughts off the game against UNC.

ANALYSIS: Canes battle but come up short in high-scoring loss at UNC

Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game vs. UNC with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the North Carolina game

Don't miss CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against UNC.

Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. North Carolina

Don't miss this photo gallery with the action from today's game.

VIDEO: Miami vs. North Carolina highlights

See the highlights of the game against North Carolina.

Coach L lands commit who earns Toni Kukoc comparison

Miami added a talented forward to the Class of 2022 and we have insight from Danilo Jovanovich's coach on what UM has landed.

Hoops gets big addition in "incredibly athletic" 4-star AJ Casey

Jim Larranaga has landed a big addition to the Class of 2022 with this 4-star forward, and we have insight on his skills.