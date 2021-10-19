 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 10.19.21
Good Morning CaneSport 10.19.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY        

A big news story this morning? Gary Ferman shares an inside look at what's going on at UM as the program tries to turn around its fortunes. You don't want to miss reading that.

Stay tuned late this morning/early this afternoon for feedback from UM players including Tyler Van Dyke as the team gears up for NC State.

And be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. tonight for the CaneSport Live show with Gary Ferman and fans.

This morning?

We've got more team analysis at the midpoint of the season with a Midseason Grading The Canes' defense as well as our series looking at the top 20 players on the roster continuing with No. 11-15. And there's an interesting recruiting item on Mario Eugenio, who is hearing from UM and is considering the Canes. Plus we have our weekly Canes in the NFL item as well as our Tracking the Commits update.

And yesterday if you missed it during the day be sure to review what coaches Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jonathan Patke were talking about.

Plus we had the news of JUCO DL Jeffrey M'Ba setting up his Cane official visit for this weekend, so see what he's talking about.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES        

Opinion: The future of Miami football becomes about business

Behind the scenes UM is being proactive now, working to carve out an athletic department built for the future. Gary Ferman has the information on what is going on here so be sure to check it out.

ANALYSIS: Top players at the midway point: No. 11-15

We are breaking down the top 20 players at the midway point of the season, and today we have No. 11-15.

4-star former Michigan commit hearing from Canes, plans to visit

Former Michigan commit Mario Eugenio says UM coaches are reaching out and he plans to visit. The situation here? Check it out.

ANALYSIS: Midseason Grading The Defense/Special Teams

With the halfway point here, we take a closer look at each position on defense and assign a midseason grade.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

JUCO DL taking UM official visit: "I want to watch Miami in real life"

This JUCO DL has set up his Cane official visit for this weekend and shares where things stand.

Monday with Manny

Manny Diaz talks about the team's status off a 2-4 start and shares the news that Cam Harris is out for the year.

Lashlee: Van Dyke should be more consistent moving forward

There were some encouraging signs the 2nd half at UNC and coordinator/QB coach Rhett Lashlee shares his take with NC State up next.

Patke: We have to find players that execute better on defense

LB coach/special teams coordinator Jonathan Patke weighs in with his Monday thoughts.

TWEETS OF THE DAY        

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY        

I am not afraid of any of you Doomers. GET that through your head. Ever hear of Dave Doeren? NC State Stuck with him....look... Posted by cdwright40

NC State Wolfpack (Atlantic Coast Conference) (2013–present)

2013 NC State 3–9 0–8 7th (Atlantic)

2014 NC State 8–5 3–5 5th (Atlantic) W St. Petersburg

2015 NC State 7–6 3–5 4th (Atlantic) L Belk

2016 NC State 7–6 3–5 T–4th (Atlantic) W Independence

2017 NC State 9–4 6–2 2nd (Atlantic) W Sun 23 23

2018 NC State 9–4 5–3 3rd (Atlantic) L Gator

2019 NC State 4–8 1–7 7th (Atlantic)

2020 NC State 8–4 7–3 T–4th L Gator

2021 NC State 5–1 2–0 (Atlantic)

NC State: 60–47 30–38

Total: 83–51

QUOTE OF THE DAY        

That doesn’t affect things much for me. Some programs are going to have off years, for example Michigan last year they struggled and this year they’re 6-0. So that’s bound to happen. My team last year we went 12-1 and now we’re not great as well.
— 4-star Mario Eugenio, on how UM's on-field struggles affect his recruitment

Lastly, Have a great day!

