Good Morning CaneSport 10.19.21

A big news story this morning? Gary Ferman shares an inside look at what's going on at UM as the program tries to turn around its fortunes. You don't want to miss reading that.

Stay tuned late this morning/early this afternoon for feedback from UM players including Tyler Van Dyke as the team gears up for NC State.

And be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. tonight for the CaneSport Live show with Gary Ferman and fans.

This morning?

We've got more team analysis at the midpoint of the season with a Midseason Grading The Canes' defense as well as our series looking at the top 20 players on the roster continuing with No. 11-15. And there's an interesting recruiting item on Mario Eugenio, who is hearing from UM and is considering the Canes. Plus we have our weekly Canes in the NFL item as well as our Tracking the Commits update.

And yesterday if you missed it during the day be sure to review what coaches Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jonathan Patke were talking about.

Plus we had the news of JUCO DL Jeffrey M'Ba setting up his Cane official visit for this weekend, so see what he's talking about.