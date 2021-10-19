Good Morning CaneSport 10.19.21
A big news story this morning? Gary Ferman shares an inside look at what's going on at UM as the program tries to turn around its fortunes. You don't want to miss reading that.
Stay tuned late this morning/early this afternoon for feedback from UM players including Tyler Van Dyke as the team gears up for NC State.
And be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. tonight for the CaneSport Live show with Gary Ferman and fans.
We've got more team analysis at the midpoint of the season with a Midseason Grading The Canes' defense as well as our series looking at the top 20 players on the roster continuing with No. 11-15. And there's an interesting recruiting item on Mario Eugenio, who is hearing from UM and is considering the Canes. Plus we have our weekly Canes in the NFL item as well as our Tracking the Commits update.
And yesterday if you missed it during the day be sure to review what coaches Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jonathan Patke were talking about.
Plus we had the news of JUCO DL Jeffrey M'Ba setting up his Cane official visit for this weekend, so see what he's talking about.
Opinion: The future of Miami football becomes about business
Behind the scenes UM is being proactive now, working to carve out an athletic department built for the future. Gary Ferman has the information on what is going on here so be sure to check it out.
ANALYSIS: Top players at the midway point: No. 11-15
We are breaking down the top 20 players at the midway point of the season, and today we have No. 11-15.
4-star former Michigan commit hearing from Canes, plans to visit
Former Michigan commit Mario Eugenio says UM coaches are reaching out and he plans to visit. The situation here? Check it out.
ANALYSIS: Midseason Grading The Defense/Special Teams
With the halfway point here, we take a closer look at each position on defense and assign a midseason grade.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.
Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
JUCO DL taking UM official visit: "I want to watch Miami in real life"
This JUCO DL has set up his Cane official visit for this weekend and shares where things stand.
Manny Diaz talks about the team's status off a 2-4 start and shares the news that Cam Harris is out for the year.
Lashlee: Van Dyke should be more consistent moving forward
There were some encouraging signs the 2nd half at UNC and coordinator/QB coach Rhett Lashlee shares his take with NC State up next.
Patke: We have to find players that execute better on defense
LB coach/special teams coordinator Jonathan Patke weighs in with his Monday thoughts.
I am not afraid of any of you Doomers. GET that through your head. Ever hear of Dave Doeren? NC State Stuck with him....look... Posted by cdwright40
NC State Wolfpack (Atlantic Coast Conference) (2013–present)
2013 NC State 3–9 0–8 7th (Atlantic)
2014 NC State 8–5 3–5 5th (Atlantic) W St. Petersburg
2015 NC State 7–6 3–5 4th (Atlantic) L Belk
2016 NC State 7–6 3–5 T–4th (Atlantic) W Independence
2017 NC State 9–4 6–2 2nd (Atlantic) W Sun 23 23
2018 NC State 9–4 5–3 3rd (Atlantic) L Gator
2019 NC State 4–8 1–7 7th (Atlantic)
2020 NC State 8–4 7–3 T–4th L Gator
2021 NC State 5–1 2–0 (Atlantic)
NC State: 60–47 30–38
Total: 83–51
