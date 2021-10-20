Good Morning CaneSport 10.20.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

I've Been a Member of this Board From the Very Beginning ... Posted by Tiv I can't remember so many fans/posters so thoroughly disgusted with one coach, that being Diaz of course. Not even close. Not with Coker. Not with Shannon. Not with Golden. Not with Selmer. And not with Richt. EVERYONE, with the exception of a couple, have completely given up on Manny. As we should. The guy is without question the worst coach in school history. And the worst coach in FBS right now. Even my friends who don't belong to this site (and many who supported Manny before this season) have completely given up on him. They want him fired as much as we do. None of them, myself included, will renew our season tickets for next year or give anymore donations to the school if Manny is retained for one more year. We have to speak with our pocketbooks. It's the only way. In 2005 we finished 9 - 3 and got boatraced 40 - 3 by LSU in the Peach Bowl. Back then that was considered a terrible season. Today it would be celebrated as a really good season. My oh my how things have changed for the worse over the years.

