Good Morning CaneSport 10.20.21

Tonight stay tuned for an epic Lamar Thomas Show that will include guest Alonzo Highsmith. And if you missed last night's CaneSport Live, be sure to tune into the podcast of that as well.
Today? We'll have an update with Manny Diaz later this morning and also catch up with players. And this morning we have several items to hold you over until then.
First up is Tyrique Stevenson's weekly blog in which he discusses the fallout from the UNC loss that dropped Miami to 2-4 and looks ahead to NC State. We also take an in-depth dive into the challenge the Wolfpack poses, and it's a team that is strong on both sides of the ball. Then we also continue our roster analysis series at the midway point of the season, breaking down No. 6-10. Plus we catch up with Jaylan Knighton, who is the main guy at RB now with Don Chaney and Cam Harris out. And there's also a recruiting update this morning with a new DB target, Wade Woodaz, who the Canes are now pushing for. Where does he stand with UM? Be sure to check out his thoughts.
Plus from yesterday afternoon be sure to check out our videos from Greentree Practice Field and our update with Tyler Van Dyke.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Nobody pointing fingers, we have to relax and play
UM CB Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.
NC State a big challenge for Canes on both sides of the ball
We take a closer look at the upcoming challenge for the Canes, and it's a team that has already beaten Clemson.
ANALYSIS: Top players at the midway point: No. 6-10
We are breaking down the top 20 players at the midway point of the season, and today we have No. 6-10.
Canes pushing to get official visit from Woodaz
OLB Wade Woodaz landed a UM offer a couple of weeks ago and he updates where things stand.
Jaylan Knighton: I love pressure of being main back team relies on
Jaylan Knighton had a big game Saturday, and with Cam Harris out for the year he has a lot riding on his shoulders.
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday night with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and fans. Listen in to this week's show.
Tyler Van Dyke: We have to start faster and then games won't even be close
It’s been a tale of two halves for QB Tyler Van Dyke in his first two “real” starts against Virginia and North Carolina. He shares his candid thoughts.
I've Been a Member of this Board From the Very Beginning ... Posted by Tiv
I can't remember so many fans/posters so thoroughly disgusted with one coach, that being Diaz of course. Not even close.
Not with Coker. Not with Shannon. Not with Golden. Not with Selmer. And not with Richt. EVERYONE, with the exception of a couple, have completely given up on Manny. As we should. The guy is without question the worst coach in school history. And the worst coach in FBS right now.
Even my friends who don't belong to this site (and many who supported Manny before this season) have completely given up on him. They want him fired as much as we do.
None of them, myself included, will renew our season tickets for next year or give anymore donations to the school if Manny is retained for one more year. We have to speak with our pocketbooks. It's the only way.
In 2005 we finished 9 - 3 and got boatraced 40 - 3 by LSU in the Peach Bowl. Back then that was considered a terrible season. Today it would be celebrated as a really good season. My oh my how things have changed for the worse over the years.
