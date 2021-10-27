Good Morning CaneSport 10.27.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned later today for more feedback from players, and if you missed CaneSport Live last night be sure to check out the podcast.
Tonight? It's The Lamar Thomas Show, so be sure to be back on the site at 8 p.m. for that.
Plus from yesterday we had an update with QB Tyler Van Dyke, TE Will Mallory, video from the practice field and brought you the news from the Miami Hurricanes' basketball media day.
This morning? First up is Tyrique Stevenson's weekly CaneSport blog. He discusses his decision coming in the next couple of months on if he will turn pro or not and talks about the team's outlook heading into the Pitt game.
Plus we catch up with freshman CB Marcus Clarke, who got his first start, and have a look at how Pittsburgh views the Miami challenge heading into this weekend's game and a recruiting update with 4-star 2024 QB Tyler Aronson, who was in the recruiting section for Saturday's win over NC State.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: I have decision to make on coming back or going pro
Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.
Marcus Clarke: I think we can come out with a win at Pitt
Marcus Clarke played well in his first start on Saturday with Te'Cory Couch ill, and he shares his thoughts.
From the opposing sideline: Pitt talks Cane challenge
Find out what Pitt is saying about getting ready to face a UM team that is coming off a big win.
4-star QB with offer in recruiting section Sat.: UM “fits in at the top”
2024 QB Tyler Aronson shares his thoughts watching Miami’s offense on Sat. and more. Read on.
CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 10/26
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday with publisher Gary Ferman and fans. If you missed it, listen to the podcast.
Tyler Van Dyke: Helps me to be mad at beginning of every game
A week ago QB Tyler Van Dyke made some bold statements that caught NC State's eye. So what is the QB saying this week?
ANALYSIS: Talent-laden hoops team ready to prove doubters wrong
Walk into the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball locker room, and plastered up on the wall are printed copies of UM’s predicted ACC finish by the media: 12th. The team's out to prove that very wrong.
Will Mallory: Negativity on the outside a driving factor for us
TE Will Mallory finally had a breakout game Sat. with a TD and game-sealing 3rd and 16 catch. His thoughts?
VIDEO: Canes at work on Greentree Practice Field on Tuesday
Watch the Canes working out on Greentree in preparation for Pittsburgh.
A nail biter win last week and many are ... posted by bobbie jo
Saying we are back. It was great to get the win but it changed nothing. Manny and team schemes are to easy for opposing coaches on game day and Manny’s defense gets a big fat F after he has been in charge of it for six years. We do not dominate an any way on game day. If your happy winning 7-9 games a year and losing a bottom bowl game every year Than Manny is your man. Unfortunately in today’s good feel world a lot of folks are happy being a 7-8 win team. Not me.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
