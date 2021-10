Good Morning CaneSport 10.28.21

If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, no worries - you can still watch it here. And we also have a story on a special guest during the show: Cane WR Charleston Rambo.

And this morning we have some more good content for you.

First up is Mike Harley's weekly CaneSport blog talking about his thoughts on the team and where things stand right now. And we also have an update with freshman safety Kam Kinchens, who is expected to be elevated to a starting role given Bubba Bolden's injury. And we catch up with RB Jaylan Knighton. Plus there's a recruiting update with 4-star Daniel Calhoun, who landed an offer from Garin Justice recently and plans to visit.

Plus yesterday we had an update with Manny Diaz as well as James Williams as UM continues its Pitt prep. And we also have an interview with OL Matthew McCoy, who landed a Cane offer Sept. 30 and set up his Miami official visit for December during a late night call with Garin Justice on Tuesday.

Plus we also have a hoops update with CaneSport TV's interview of Isaiah Wong, so don't miss that.