Good Morning CaneSport 10.29.21

We have a lot of Miami Hurricanes coverage for you this morning.

First up is Live From The Crib, with an update from the Miami Central vs. Northwestern game including an interview and update with top priority LB Wesley Bissainthe.

Then we also have our analysis of all the first and second year talent that's being relied upon now ... whether due to injury or older players not performing/younger guys stepping up. So be sure to check that out. Also be sure to watch our Countdown To Kickoff Show with Gary Ferman and Chris Peak of PantherLair.com breaking down the game. Plus we have our 5 Burning Questions heading into the game with analysis as well as 5 key questions we posed to the Pitt site about the game ... and WILL Keontra Smith shares his thoughts.

In recruiting news we catch up with WR Isaiah Horton, a Cane commit who updates his status. And we have a CaneSport TV interview with Charlie Moore, who will be the floor leader at point guard for the basketball team.

And from yesterday afternoon don't miss tuning into U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling handicapping the UM-Pitt game and other top college contests this weekend.