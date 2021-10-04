Good Morning CaneSport 10.4.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY
Miami's in its bye week, with UNC up a week from Saturday.
But that doesn't mean we're not going to have plenty of news for you. There will be some insight from Manny Diaz this morning, stay tuned for that.
And in the meantime we've got a couple of recruiting updates. We catch up with 4-star Rueben Bain for his experience in the recruiting section on Thursday night and where things stand with him. Plus we have an update with Devin Smith, who is getting renewed Cane interest and had T-Rob at his game on Friday night. Plus we have our weekly tracking the commitments item.
Off Friday night's big Central vs. Northwestern game we caught up with Cane WR commit Lamar Seymore, who had a couple of huge plays in his team's last-second win. Where does UM stand with him now? Check that out. And also be sure to read our update with OL Matthew McCoy, who is a new name on the 2022 radar and landed a UM offer last week.
Friday we had Gary Ferman's mailbag in which he answered all the fans' questions with Manny Diaz on the even hotter seat, if that's possible, off the loss to Virginia. And we also had your Pro Football Focus grades and analysis, so be sure to check that out to see who graded out well and not so well.
And following Thursday night's game, of course, we had your columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz off the heartbreaking loss. Plus we had postgame reaction from Manny Diaz and players, our full game story with analysis and reaction, our Grading the Canes, a photo gallery and video highlights.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
T-Rob attends LB's game on Friday, looking to set up official visit
T-Rob went to LB Devin Smith's game on Friday night and he's looking to set up an official visit. Read on for the latest here.
4-star reflects on experience at UM-UVA game, what he sees ahead for Canes
Top 2023 prospect Rueben Bain was in the recruiting section Thursday night and shares his thoughts and where things stand.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics
OL adds Miami offer, plans to set up official visit
2022 OL Matthew McCoy landed a UM offer Thursday and is intrigued by the Canes. Don't miss his thoughts.
UM commit leads Miami Central to last-second win with Manny Diaz watching
It was quite a game Friday night for Miami Hurricanes 2023 WR Lamar Seymore. He shares his thoughts on that ... and UM.
By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against Virginia
We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.
The Fifth Quarter: Post-Virginia questions and answers
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the game against Virginia.
OPINION: Rollercoaster of emotions in heartbreaker, but team never quit
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's loss to Virginia.
OPINION: Canes not good enough against an average opponent
CaneSport editor Jim Martz breaks down his thoughts off the hearbreaking loss to Virginia.
Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Virginia
Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the loss.
ANALYSIS: UM an inch away from win as final field goal bangs off post
Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game vs. Virginia with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.
Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Virginia game
Check out CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Virginia.
Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. Virginia
We have a comprehensive photo gallery with the action from the game against Virginia.
VIDEO: Miami vs. Virginia highlights
See the highlights of the game against Virginia.
TWEETS OF THE DAY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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5DbGVtc29uIGlzIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgdW5yYW5rZWQgZm9yIHRoZSBm
aXJzdCB0aW1lIHNpbmNlIDIwMTQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Ni
UjBIZkg5MGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYlIwSGZIOTBsPC9hPjwvcD4m
bWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0
dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ3MzIw
NzI1NzczNTE2ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzLCAy
MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz
Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i
dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Our program is no worse than all others besides Georgia and Alabama ... Posted by ngershman1
I have been a Manny supporter, but I have stepped off the train a bit. However, looking at this weekend’s results, Florida losing to Kentucky for instance, and have to say that the sky is not falling for us alone…. the sky is falling for “G-ds Sport.” I truly am depressed. College football is my religion, but I may have to become an atheist. The sport is screwed. Going forward, there’s going to be two or three teams per year they have any chance of competing. Not sure who to blame, but I don’t see things getting better anytime soon.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
The five games have been disappointing. There is no other way to say it. There is no excuse that you can make. It's not what this team is. There is more in us and our players believe that.
— Manny Diaz