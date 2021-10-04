 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 10.4.21
Good Morning CaneSport 10.4.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

Miami's in its bye week, with UNC up a week from Saturday.

But that doesn't mean we're not going to have plenty of news for you. There will be some insight from Manny Diaz this morning, stay tuned for that.

And in the meantime we've got a couple of recruiting updates. We catch up with 4-star Rueben Bain for his experience in the recruiting section on Thursday night and where things stand with him. Plus we have an update with Devin Smith, who is getting renewed Cane interest and had T-Rob at his game on Friday night. Plus we have our weekly tracking the commitments item.

Off Friday night's big Central vs. Northwestern game we caught up with Cane WR commit Lamar Seymore, who had a couple of huge plays in his team's last-second win. Where does UM stand with him now? Check that out. And also be sure to read our update with OL Matthew McCoy, who is a new name on the 2022 radar and landed a UM offer last week.

Friday we had Gary Ferman's mailbag in which he answered all the fans' questions with Manny Diaz on the even hotter seat, if that's possible, off the loss to Virginia. And we also had your Pro Football Focus grades and analysis, so be sure to check that out to see who graded out well and not so well.

And following Thursday night's game, of course, we had your columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz off the heartbreaking loss. Plus we had postgame reaction from Manny Diaz and players, our full game story with analysis and reaction, our Grading the Canes, a photo gallery and video highlights.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

T-Rob attends LB's game on Friday, looking to set up official visit

T-Rob went to LB Devin Smith's game on Friday night and he's looking to set up an official visit. Read on for the latest here.

4-star reflects on experience at UM-UVA game, what he sees ahead for Canes

Top 2023 prospect Rueben Bain was in the recruiting section Thursday night and shares his thoughts and where things stand.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics

OL adds Miami offer, plans to set up official visit

2022 OL Matthew McCoy landed a UM offer Thursday and is intrigued by the Canes. Don't miss his thoughts.

UM commit leads Miami Central to last-second win with Manny Diaz watching

It was quite a game Friday night for Miami Hurricanes 2023 WR Lamar Seymore. He shares his thoughts on that ... and UM.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against Virginia

We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-Virginia questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the game against Virginia.

OPINION: Rollercoaster of emotions in heartbreaker, but team never quit

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's loss to Virginia.

OPINION: Canes not good enough against an average opponent

CaneSport editor Jim Martz breaks down his thoughts off the hearbreaking loss to Virginia.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Virginia

Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the loss.

ANALYSIS: UM an inch away from win as final field goal bangs off post

Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game vs. Virginia with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Virginia game

Check out CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Virginia.

Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. Virginia

We have a comprehensive photo gallery with the action from the game against Virginia.

VIDEO: Miami vs. Virginia highlights

See the highlights of the game against Virginia.

TWEETS OF THE DAY    

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY    

Our program is no worse than all others besides Georgia and Alabama ... Posted by ngershman1

I have been a Manny supporter, but I have stepped off the train a bit. However, looking at this weekend’s results, Florida losing to Kentucky for instance, and have to say that the sky is not falling for us alone…. the sky is falling for “G-ds Sport.” I truly am depressed. College football is my religion, but I may have to become an atheist. The sport is screwed. Going forward, there’s going to be two or three teams per year they have any chance of competing. Not sure who to blame, but I don’t see things getting better anytime soon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

The five games have been disappointing. There is no other way to say it. There is no excuse that you can make. It's not what this team is. There is more in us and our players believe that.
— Manny Diaz

