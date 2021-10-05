 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 10.5.21
Good Morning CaneSport 10.5.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY    

A CaneSport programming note: Be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for CaneSport Live.

To hold you over until then? Gary Ferman shares his take on where things stand with the program after five straight Power 5 losses. Plus coach Kyle Hayes has an analysis of Jaleel Skinner as he is set to choose his college destination Friday between Miami, Alabama, Clemson, FSU and Texas.

And stay tuned late this morning for an update with hoops coach Jim Larranaga and his thoughts as the team tries to get back on track off a few down seasons.

This morning? Be sure to check out our recruiting updates with Darius Thomas, who is in regular contact with T-Rob and could wind up getting an offer, and also an update on UM's continued interest in Daniel Lyons and Dante Anderson. How much are they in play?

There's also our weekly update on Canes in the NFL. And with Miami in its bye week, we also had an update with coach Manny Diaz yesterday, so check out his thoughts as well.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES      

OPINION: The next letter needs to commit to transparency with the fans

With UM losing its last 5 games to Power 5 teams, CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his take on the State of the U.

Reel Talk: Coach Hayes analyzes Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner will choose his college destination Friday between Miami, Alabama, Clemson, FSU and Texas. Coach Kyle Hayes breaks down what is at stake:

Simpson visits Homestead High: Lyons, Anderson remain in play for Canes

DL teammates Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons (an FSU commit) remain in the picture for UM. Don't miss the latest here.

DB hearing from T-Rob weekly, UM in top 3

Area DB Darius Thomas updates where things stand with his Cane recruitment.

Canes in the NFL: Week 4 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

Monday with Manny: We're making too many mistakes, will use bye to fix it

With the Hurricanes off to a 2-3 start to the season, and the most recent loss to Virginia on Thursday night, there's a lot of negativity on the outside of the UM program right now. Manny Diaz is not immune to it, of course. His take? Read on.

TWEETS OF THE DAY      

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

Who was the toughest miami player of all time? ... Posted by Arlo3

The vast majority of these replies to the question are defensive guys. Imo the definition of tough has to be a guy that doesn’t just dish it out but can take the abuse all the same. I’m thinking an ol, te, or rb.

jeremy shockey ripping through defenders with his helmet ripped off, frank gore the energizer bunny etc. these guys didn’t just impose their will but they did it at a cost. They got the shit kicked kicked out of them in the process of beating the shit out of anyone in front of them.

i’m sticking with my original thought kc jones. Toughness is a mentality or will power if you will. He went up against the best at his half size/athleticism and got the job done and then some based purely off of will power, tenacity and selflessness.

he didn’t have bryant m’s size or ted h’s athleticism. He wasn’t there just to lay the wood that rohan, taylor or jerome did. He didn’t have rotational guys to pick up his slack the way some of these other guys did. It was all him for four quarters all those years against all world guys protecting his offense.

QUOTE OF THE DAY      

They were talking about Miami the other day, saying they like how all the young kids are playing, that the freshmen are looking good, have a promising future.
— Philip Simpson, on his star players Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons' continued interest in UM

