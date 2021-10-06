Good Morning CaneSport 10.6.21
We have a couple of recruiting updates for you. First is an update on where high profile DL Shemar Stewart stands with things coming off his Georgia visit. Could he still wind up a Cane? And we also catch up with WR commit Isaiah Horton to see where he stands with things and how his season is going.
We also take a closer look at the offensive woes and the issues on that side of the ball. Are there possible fixes? We discuss that.
Also check out our story on hoops forward Sam Waardenburg, who is battling back from injury and should have a big role for the hoops team this season.
And from yesterday don't miss checking out hoops coach Jim Larranaga's thoughts as his team seeks to turn thing around from recent seasons.
Shemar Stewart waiting until Feb. to sign, visited UM and Georgia last week
We have your update on where things stand with high priority DL Shemar Stewart.
ANALYSIS: Slide backwards on offense a major surprise
Entering this year UM was supposed to be one of the nation’s top offenses. Instead struggles are a big reason UM is 2-3.
Out of state commit coming for NC State game: “I’m still all in”
Commitment Isaiah Horton updates where things stand with him off UM’s slow start, and Rob Likens went to see him Friday.
Waardenburg back off Lisfranc fracture; jump shot, basketball IQ improved
Sam Waardenburg isn't a flashy player, but he's a solid contributor and is back as a 6th year senior off a foot injury.
Larranaga: We have a deep and talented team, have to stay healthy
It's been a rough few years for Miami Hurricanes basketball, but the hope is things will turn around this season.
The Miami Football HC position is Tarnished ... Posted by sheltee
And it will take a great deal of effort and money to get the right person and staff in place. After almost 20 years of hit and miss there are negatives to overcome. Not all of the candidates listed in other posts will be knocking the doors down to take this job due to the stigma of previous failures and the seeming lack of upper level support. Yes we do have better facilities than before when Gary was beating that drum as a deterrent to recruiting and attracting quality coaching. Thanks to Mark Richt for getting the IPF completed. We are going to need a high profile person to help identify, recruit and sell this job to get the coach we need to turn things around. That high profile person is not now connected with the University and hopefully will have connections that go deep into the coaching community. So instead of back channeling possible coaching interest at this point, we better start looking for that dynamic person to get the process moving. Alonzo Highsmith comes to mind.
