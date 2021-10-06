Good Morning CaneSport 10.6.21

If you missed CaneSport Live last night, no worries. Your podcast is here.

And tonight be sure to tune in for the Lamar Thomas Show, which promises to be insightful and entertaining as always.

Today?

We have a couple of recruiting updates for you. First is an update on where high profile DL Shemar Stewart stands with things coming off his Georgia visit. Could he still wind up a Cane? And we also catch up with WR commit Isaiah Horton to see where he stands with things and how his season is going.

We also take a closer look at the offensive woes and the issues on that side of the ball. Are there possible fixes? We discuss that.

Also check out our story on hoops forward Sam Waardenburg, who is battling back from injury and should have a big role for the hoops team this season.

And from yesterday don't miss checking out hoops coach Jim Larranaga's thoughts as his team seeks to turn thing around from recent seasons.