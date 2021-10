Good Morning CaneSport 10.7.21

If you missed the Lamar Thomas Show last night, no worries: The podcast is here.

And while yesterday morning we took a deep dive into the offense's issues, now it's on to the defense. We break down what has gone wrong, take a look inside the numbers and discuss what can be done to rectify things. So be sure to check that out.

Plus we continue our bye week dive into recruiting with updates on a couple of more guys. First up is an inside look from the coach of 5-star Jaheim Singletary and Devin Smith on the talent of those players and where things stand with them and UM. Plus we catch up with a must-get area recruit in the 2023 class who has been in the recruiting section for Miami's last two games, WR Jalen Brown. So you don't want to miss that either.

And we also have an analysis of Miami's fortunes coming off a bye weekend, as is the case now. The look back might surprise you.