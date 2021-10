Good Morning CaneSport 10.8.21

We've got quite a bit of recruiting news for you this morning. While DB commitment Chris Graves will be taking a visit to Florida this weekend, there are also other programs trying to convince other UM commits to take visits as well. And we update two commits today: QB Jacurri Brown, who still has others chasing him, and WR Landon Ibieta, who has LSU coaches remaining in contact. So check those out.

Plus we catch up with future star QB Adrian Posse, and the local standout also has released his midseason highlights so you can watch those as well.

The football team? Well, the bye week is winding down so we figured it's a good time to look at what the team needs to have accomplished before taking flight for North Carolina next weekend.

And Jim Martz takes a closer look at where UM's current 5-game losing streak to Power 5 teams rates in the annals of Miami history.

Plus yesterday we heard from Blake James, so you can read what he was talking about as well.