Good Morning CaneSport 11.1.21

Stay tuned later today for more from Manny Diaz upon further review of the Pittsburgh game film. And we'll also have thoughts from Rhett Lashlee and Jess Simpson this afternoon as well, so be sure to check back for that.

This morning? First up is an interesting perspective on QB Tyler Van Dyke's emergence as a heck of a playmaker for the Canes - we talk with Drew Gamere, who coached Van Dyke all four years in high school.

And in recruiting we have a lot of news this morning, starting with Shemar Stewart, the high priority area 4-star DL. He has a decision date in mind, a final 4 and has an updated visit schedule including UM. Plus there is a very interesting development this morning with the recruitment of star area DL Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons. The situation here has changed dramatically in the last couple of weeks, so check that out. And we also catch up with OL Tyhler Williams, who landed a Cane offer last month and visited for the most recent home game ... there's also a development there to read about.

Plus we catch up with Cane hoops standout Jordan Miller. So don't miss that.

Yesterday? Check out our breakdown of where UM fits in the Coastal title picture and what has to happen for the Canes to win the right to go to Charlotte. Plus we have our Pro Football Focus grades analysis and Gary Ferman answering all your postgame questions.

And of course if you haven't already check out our full postgame wrapup including columns and insight from CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and editor Jim Martz, as well as our full game recap with reaction, videos of what players and Diaz had to say after the win as well as a Grading the Canes, photo gallery and video highlights item.