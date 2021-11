Good Morning CaneSport 11.11.21

ANALYSIS: Canes on unprecedented run of close games

It might not be a great season, but this UM team has done something other programs in the past haven't.

ANALYSIS: State of Florida has struggled keeping top in-state kids home

With the Big 3 struggling, we take a closer look at the reasons ... and a big one is recruiting.

Countdown to Kickoff Show: Miami vs. Florida State

CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and Gene Williams of Warchant.com break down the Miami-FSU game.

Chantz Williams: I'm trying to eliminate the hesitation in my game

DE Chantz Williams shares his thoughts heading into the FSU rivalry game.

CaneSport Rewind: The Lamar Thomas Show

Former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com team up to bring you The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

Aire makes it official: He's a Cane ... says the goal is a national title

Miami's landed a 4-star big man in the recruiting class, and he has lofty goals. Read on.

With addition of Aire, Larranaga lands top 20 class

University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Wednesday the signing of four high school players to National Letters of Intent.

Mark Pope: The untold story of a 5-star who didn't work out at Miami

It's a story of unlimited potential and high hopes. But also of disappointment. Mark Pope shares his thoughts. Read on.

Will Mallory: I already know I'm coming back for my senior year

TE Will Mallory is asserting himself in the offense the last couple of games and weighs in heading into the FSU game.

Manny Diaz: Team talk following Wed. practice

Don't miss what coach Manny Diaz was talking about Wed. with FSU looming.