Good Morning CaneSport 11.12.21

We have a lot of interesting stories for you this morning. First up is Tyrique Stevenson's weekly CaneSport blog in which he talks about the challenges of playing through pain and looks ahead to FSU. Then there's our 5 Burning Questions item heading into the game tomorrow. And also check out a couple of stories with DJ Scaife and Mike Harley sharing their pregame thoughts plus a recruiting update with DT Ahmad Moten, who has a Cane connection and was in the recruiting section for the Georgia Tech game.

Plus we take a closer look at what now has to happen for UM to still reach the ACC title game after Pitt's OT win against UNC last night.

Also from yesterday don't miss U-Bet CaneSport with renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaking down the Miami-FSU game and other top college contests this weekend.