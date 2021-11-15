Good Morning CaneSport 11.15.21

This morning? We have a must-read article catching up with Jake Garcia's father on where things stand with his son now that Tyler Van Dyke has emerged as a bigtime QB. Will he stay or will he go? Be sure to read that. Plus we have an update with WR commit Isaiah Horton, who has some real talk about his status and a commitment group chat that's disappeared.

Stay tuned later today for more from Manny Diaz upon further review of the Florida State game film. And we'll also have thoughts from Rhett Lashlee this afternoon as well, plus LB/special teams coach Jonathan Patke, so be sure to check back for that.

Inside the Jake Garcia camp: QB will "stay here and compete"

With Tyler Van Dyke starring, we have an update on where things stand with Jake Garcia's future plans.

WR commit: If there's a coaching change I probably don't stick in class

This WR commit weighs in on where things stand and has an interesting comment on the recruiting group chat. Read on.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against FSU

We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-FSU questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the FSU game.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-FSU

Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the Florida State game.

OPINION: Effort of players no consolation after FSU loss drops UM to 5-5

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take on where things stand coming off the game at FSU.

OPINION: Van Dyke got job done after he settled down, fast start eludes UM

CaneSport editor Jim Martz shares his perspective coming off the Florida State game with a closer look at Tyler Van Dyke

ANALYSIS: Another crazy chapter added to rivalry, but doesn't go UM's way

Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game at Florida State with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Florida State game

Don't miss CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Florida State

Photo gallery 2021: Miami at Florida State

Don't miss this photo gallery with the action from the Florid a State game.

VIDEO: Miami vs. Florida State highlights

See the highlights of the game against FSU.