Good Morning CaneSport 11.15.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned later today for more from Manny Diaz upon further review of the Florida State game film. And we'll also have thoughts from Rhett Lashlee this afternoon as well, plus LB/special teams coach Jonathan Patke, so be sure to check back for that.
This morning? We have a must-read article catching up with Jake Garcia's father on where things stand with his son now that Tyler Van Dyke has emerged as a bigtime QB. Will he stay or will he go? Be sure to read that. Plus we have an update with WR commit Isaiah Horton, who has some real talk about his status and a commitment group chat that's disappeared.
And yesterday we had our Pro Football Focus grades analysis and Gary Ferman answering all your postgame questions. And of course if you haven't already, check out our full postgame wrapup including columns and insight from CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and editor Jim Martz, as well as our full game recap with reaction, videos of what players and Diaz had to say after the game as well as a Grading the Canes, photo gallery and video highlights item.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Inside the Jake Garcia camp: QB will "stay here and compete"
With Tyler Van Dyke starring, we have an update on where things stand with Jake Garcia's future plans.
WR commit: If there's a coaching change I probably don't stick in class
This WR commit weighs in on where things stand and has an interesting comment on the recruiting group chat. Read on.
By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against FSU
We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.
The Fifth Quarter: Post-FSU questions and answers
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the FSU game.
Manny Diaz and player reaction post-FSU
Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the Florida State game.
OPINION: Effort of players no consolation after FSU loss drops UM to 5-5
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take on where things stand coming off the game at FSU.
OPINION: Van Dyke got job done after he settled down, fast start eludes UM
CaneSport editor Jim Martz shares his perspective coming off the Florida State game with a closer look at Tyler Van Dyke
ANALYSIS: Another crazy chapter added to rivalry, but doesn't go UM's way
Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game at Florida State with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.
Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Florida State game
Don't miss CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Florida State
Photo gallery 2021: Miami at Florida State
Don't miss this photo gallery with the action from the Florid a State game.
VIDEO: Miami vs. Florida State highlights
See the highlights of the game against FSU.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
I hate it for the players ... Posted by miked05
The players fought hard with very good effort. I put this on Manny Diaz and his awful coaching. The defense gave this away. Not to mention the undisciplined play with the penalties. How do you rush 3 on 4 and 14 against a QB who is a runner. Make him throw into a tight window. Maybe this will help the powers that be do what needs to be done which is fire Diaz.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!